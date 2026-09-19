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AFCON 2027: CAF President Sounds Harambee Stars Warning to Wrangling FKF Officials

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 06:47 - 19 September 2026
CAF president Patrice Motsepe and FKF boss Hussein Mohammed in Nairobi. Image: FKF
CAF boss Patrice Motsepe has called for unity within the Kenyan football leadership, cautioning that it could have adverse effects on Harambee Stars.
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CAF president Patrice Motsepe has urged Football Kenya Federation (FKF) officials to put their differences aside for the sake of Harambee Stars and the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

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Motsepe weighed in on the differences that have divided the federation down the middle with two National Executive Committee (NEC) factions; one backing president Hussein Mohammed and another one oscillating around his deputy McDonald Mariga.

The officials have not been seeing eye-to-eye since April when a section of NEC members attempted to suspend Mohammed, co-opted member Yusuf Ibrahim and then acting CEO Dennis Gicheru over a number of allegations.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe with Sports CS Salim Mvurya and FKF boss Hussein Mohammed. Image: FKF

Even after FIFA called for dialogue after stating that the suspension was not procedural, that has not happened with the bad blood still very much alive, leading to Motsepe’s call for unity while emphasising that a cohesive football community is vital for the success of both the national team and the tournament.

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Motsepe’s Message for Peace in FKF

"I need the Kenyan national team to succeed and do well. That is the same message I give to every one of the 54 countries. Part of the issue is unity and togetherness," said Motsepe.

"We love all our children, and the aim is to unite and bring them together. On the differences, we will deal with them in December 2027 after AFCON, but by then they will not exist. FIFA is engaging us; it's important for us to have unity."

CAF boss Patrice Motsepe with FKF president Hussein Mohammed in Nairobi. Image: FKF

With less than a year remaining, Kenya, just like co-hosts Uganda and Tanzania, is under pressure to complete all necessary infrastructure projects and finalise logistical arrangements for the continental tournament while the national team will also need to prepare well to avoid an early exit.

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There are fears that the wrangling could have an effect on Harambee Stars’ preparations, potentially leading to poor performances that could have a bearing on match attendance.

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