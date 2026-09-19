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Kenya Strike Gold on Airbadminton Debut as Women’s Triples Shine in Uganda

Pulse Sports Team
Pulse Sports Team 22:10 - 19 September 2026
Blessings Vuyanzi in action Image source: Handout
Kenya celebrated a historic Airbadminton debut as Jacinta Sengera, Blessings Vuyanzi and Yvonne Mwikali powered the women’s triples team to gold in Uganda.
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Kenya made a strong impression on its Airbadminton debut after the women’s triples team won gold while the men’s doubles squad secured bronze at the Africa Airbadminton Championships in Entebbe, Uganda.

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The continental competition, held at Aero Beach, saw Kenya’s women overcome Egypt 3-0 in the final to claim the country’s first gold medal in the discipline.

Sengera’s Trio Delivers Historic Gold

Captain Jacinta Sengera, Blessings Vuyanzi and Yvonne Mwikali produced a composed display throughout the women’s triples competition before completing their run with a dominant victory over Egypt.

The Kenyan trio began their campaign with a 3-1 win against Benin before defeating Uganda 3-1 in the semifinals to set up a final against the defending champions.

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Despite the pressure of facing Egypt, Sengera, Vuyanzi and Mwikali controlled the final from the start, winning all three sets to seal a 3-0 victory and give Kenya a landmark continental title on its first appearance.

Kenya’s coach Brijesh Sonigra praised the players after their breakthrough performance, pointing to the talent available in the country and the need to develop it further.

“It’s the first time we are playing in Airbadminton, but see what they have achieved,” Sonigra said.

Men Settle for Bronze After Tight Semifinal

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Kenya also reached the podium in the men’s doubles, with Sammy Sikoyo and Edwin Akwanyi combining to produce an impressive run.

The pair defeated hosts Uganda 3-2 in the round of 32 before beating Tunisia 3-0 in the round of 16. They then overcame Benin 3-1 in the quarterfinals to reach the last four.

Their run ended in a closely fought 3-2 semifinal defeat against eventual champions Egypt.

The Badminton Confederation of Africa awarded both semifinal losers bronze medals instead of holding a third-place playoff, giving Kenya a place on the podium.

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The men’s triples team of Sikoyo, Akwanyi and Calvin Simiyu also reached the semifinals but lost 3-2 to Egypt.

For Kenya, however, the standout moment came from the women, whose gold marked a memorable start to the country’s Airbadminton journey on the continental stage.

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