Mirriam Cherop Lands Road Mile Bronze as Kenyan Men Fall Short in Copenhagen Image source: The Star

Mirriam Cherop Lands Road Mile Bronze as Kenyan Men Fall Short in Copenhagen Image source: The Star

Mirriam Cherop Shines With Road Mile Bronze as Kenyan Men Fall Short in Copenhagen

Mirriam Cherop secured a road mile bronze for Kenya as the men missed out on the podium in Copenhagen.

Kenya’s Mirriam Cherop anchored a remarkable podium finish for Kenya, capturing the bronze medal in the women’s road mile at the World Athletics Road Running Championships in Copenhagen, Denmark.

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Racing down the fast course along Østerbrogade past Parken Stadium, world-class fields produced blistering split times, tactical battles, and several national record performances.

Mirriam Cherop Anchors Podium Finish for Kenya

In the women’s road mile, Mirriam Cherop delivered an outstanding tactical display against a star-studded field. Staying tucked behind the lead pack through the early stages, Cherop maintained her composure as the pace quickened entering the final stretch towards Parken Stadium.

Cherop unleashed a strong kick over the final stretch to break the tape in a Season’s Best time of 4:25.71 to secure third place and earn Kenya’s first medal of the championships.

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France’s Agathe Guillemot produced an explosive finish to claim the world title in a World Leading time of 4:22.74, holding off Ethiopia’s Freweyni Hailu, who took silver in 4:24.35 (SB).

Kenya’s Naomi Korir also turned in a stellar performance, battling into fifth place with a Personal Best time of 4:29.15, just behind home favourite Annemarie Nissen of Denmark (4:26.78 PB).

Robert Farken Outspurts Yared Nuguse in Men’s Showdown

The men’s road mile featured unrelenting speed from the gun as Germany’s Robert Farken stormed to victory in an electrifying final stretch. Farken executed a perfectly timed sprint down Østerbrogade to take the gold medal in a world-leading time of 3:51.80.

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American superstar Yared Nuguse pushed Farken to the line, taking silver in 3:52.33 (SB), while Luxembourg’s Ruben Querinjean rounded out the top three in a National Record time of 3:52.77.

Morocco’s Anass Essayi (3:53.28 PB) and France’s Flavien Szot (3:53.44 NR) completed the top five in one of the deepest road mile finishes in international athletics history.

How Kenyan Men Fared in a Fast Pack

Facing an aggressive pace that saw multiple national records tumble, the Kenyan men fought hard to stay in contention against the world's premier milers.

Brian Komen emerged as the top Kenyan finisher in the men’s division, navigating a crowded pack to finish 14th overall with a Personal Best time of 3:56.61.

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Kyumbe Munguti showed great resilience down the home straight, placing 25th in a Personal Best clocking of 3:59.89 to ensure both Kenyan representatives broke the sub-four-minute barrier on the road.

Top Three Results

Women’s Road Mile:

Agathe Guillemot (FRA) – 4:22.74 (WL)

Freweyni Hailu (ETH) – 4:24.35 (SB)

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Mirriam Cherop (KEN) – 4:25.71 (SB)

Men’s Road Mile:

Robert Farken (GER) – 3:51.80 (WL)

Yared Nuguse (USA) – 3:52.33 (SB)