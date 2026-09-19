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Sha’Carri Richardson, Gabby Thomas and Keely Hodgkinson Finish Season With Huge Payday

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 11:49 - 19 September 2026
Sha’Carri Richardson, Gabby Thomas and Keely Hodgkinson Finish Season With Huge Payday
Sha’Carri Richardson, Gabby Thomas and Keely Hodgkinson Finish Season With Huge Payday
Sha’Carri Richardson, Gabby Thomas and Keely Hodgkinson brought their season to a lucrative close after shining at ATHLOS.
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Sha'Carri Richardson, Gabby Thomas and Keely Hodgkinson were among the biggest winners at ATHLOS, the women-only track and field event founded by Alexis Ohanian.

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The three champions each earned a winner's prize of $65,000, equivalent to about KSh8.4 million, after winning their respective events.

The prize is significantly higher than the $10,000 (about KSh1.29 million) typically awarded to winners at a Diamond League meeting. ATHLOS also offers athletes equity stakes in the league, while winners receive custom Tiffany & Co. crowns.

Sha'Carri Richardson and Gabby Thomas Shine in the Sprints

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Sha’Carri Richardson claimed the women’s 100m title after clocking 10.80 seconds, a meeting record. The American, who is the 2023 world champion, held off New Zealand's Zoe Hobbs to take the top prize and add another major victory to her record.

Gabby Thomas also delivered a strong performance in the 200m, winning the race in 22.13 seconds. The Olympic 200m champion pulled away from the field to secure the title and the $65,000 winner's cheque.

Thomas has previously spoken positively about ATHLOS and its focus on increasing opportunities and financial rewards for women in athletics.

Keely Hodgkinson Wins 800m as Prize Money Grabs Attention

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Keely Hodgkinson completed the trio of headline winners by taking victory in the women's 800m. The Olympic champion ran 1:56.40 to finish ahead of the field and claim another $65,000 prize.

The British middle-distance star's victory added to her earnings from ATHLOS events, with her total prize money from the competition now exceeding KSh16 million.

While the three champions took home the biggest cheques, ATHLOS also offered substantial rewards to other finalists.

The runner-up in each event received $35,000 (about KSh4.53 million), while third place earned $20,000 (KSh2.59 million).

Fourth place was worth $15,000 (KSh1.94 million), fifth received $10,000 (KSh1.30 million), and sixth place earned $6,000 (about KSh777,000).

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The prize structure has made ATHLOS one of the most lucrative single-day opportunities in women's track and field, with the event putting significant financial rewards behind its focus on women's athletics.

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