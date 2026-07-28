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Harambee Starlets Goalkeeper Refuses to Give Up on WAFCON Semi-Final Dream

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 07:18 - 28 July 2026
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Harambee Starlets Goalkeeper Refuses to Give Up on WAFCON Semi-Final Dream
Harambee Starlets Goalkeeper Refuses to Give Up on WAFCON Semi-Final Dream Image source: FKF
Lilian Awour remains confident Harambee Starlets can recover and keep their WAFCON semi-final hopes alive with wins over Senegal and Algeria.
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Harambee Starlets goalkeeper Lilian Awuor remains optimistic that Kenya can recover from their disappointing start to the 2026 CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) and keep their semi-final ambitions alive despite a heavy defeat to hosts Morocco.

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Kenya suffered a 4-0 loss in their Group A opener, leaving Beldine Odemba's side with little room for error heading into their remaining fixtures against Senegal and Algeria.

However, Awuor believes the result does not define the team's campaign and is confident the Starlets have what it takes to respond.

The Farul Constanța goalkeeper, who plies her trade in Romania's Women's Premier League, was one of Kenya's standout performers against Morocco.

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She produced a string of important saves throughout the contest to prevent the hosts from extending their advantage.

Lilian Awuor Confident Kenya Can Respond

Reflecting on the defeat, Awuor admitted Kenya fell short of expectations but insisted the players have already identified the areas they must improve before facing Senegal.

"We gave our best, but the outcome was not what we wanted. Going into the next match, we will correct the mistakes we made against Morocco. I want to assure Kenyans that we will fight for a win against Senegal. We struggled to settle in the first half and conceded three goals, but after that we improved, identified our mistakes and made the necessary adjustments," she said.

The experienced shot-stopper believes Kenya's improved display after the break provides a platform to build on as they prepare for their must-win clash.

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Harambee Starlets Refuse to Give Up on WAFCON Dream

Awuor, who remains the only player in the current Harambee Starlets squad to have featured during Kenya's maiden WAFCON appearance in 2016, stressed that the defeat has not shaken the team's confidence or belief.

She maintained that qualifying for the semi-finals is still the target, noting that Kenya still has two crucial group-stage matches to turn their campaign around.

"Our confidence is still there and the motivation remains high. Our objective is still to reach the semi-finals. One defeat does not mean everything is over. We still have hope because we have two matches left to play," she added.

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Harambee Starlets now turn their attention to Senegal in what is shaping up to be a decisive Group A encounter. Like Kenya, Senegal will also be desperate for points after beginning their campaign with a 2-0 defeat to Algeria.

With only the top two teams from the group progressing to the knockout stages, victory is crucial for both sides' hopes of advancing.

Kenya will face Senegal on July 30 at the Olympic Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 11:00 p.m. Kenyan time. Earlier that evening, hosts Morocco will take on Algeria at the Moulay El Hassan Stadium from 8:00 p.m. Kenyan time.

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