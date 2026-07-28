Gor Mahia Coach Explains Decision to Make 9 Changes After Kagame Cup Loss to Vipers SC

Charles Akonnor has explained the reasoning behind his decision to make nine changes after Gor Mahia's CECAFA Kagame Cup defeat to Vipers SC.

Gor Mahia head coach Charles Akonnor has defended his decision to make nine changes during their CECAFA Kagame Cup clash against Vipers SC on Monday, July 27.

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The Kenyan champions suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat as Vipers SC controlled much of the contest, leaving Gor Mahia unable to find a breakthrough.

Akonnor's extensive squad rotation drew criticism from sections of the club's supporters following the loss, but the Ghanaian tactician has since explained the thinking behind his team selection, insisting the changes were made with the bigger picture in mind.

Charles Akonnor on Making Nine Changes Against Vipers SC

Speaking after the match, Charles Akonnor defended his decision to rotate the squad heavily, explaining that the tournament presented the perfect opportunity to assess the depth of his team ahead of a demanding season.

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The Gor Mahia coach noted that, with a large squad at his disposal, it was important to ensure every player had an opportunity to prove themselves, especially in a competition where matches are played every few days.

Akonnor said the CECAFA Kagame Cup serves as an ideal platform to evaluate his options before the start of the Kenyan Premier League campaign and the CAF Champions League, both of which will require a deep and competitive squad.

He stressed that delaying those assessments would make little sense, as the current tournament provides a valuable environment to test different combinations and identify players who can step up when needed.

“We are almost 30 players, except Felix. We are here, and in every two matches or three days, you play a match. We are in a situation where we need to be fair to all the players and give them a chance. This is the moment to try them,” Charles Akonnor said in a video shared by Dollar TV.

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“If we don't do it now, then when? We have a big task ahead of us: the Kenyan league and, of course, the Champions League. And this is a mini Champions League tournament, and it's very important to get to know all the players. Those who were given a chance, they did their best, but it wasn't enough. It could be seen as mental toughness.”

Akonnor further admitted Gor Mahia fell below the standards they had set in their opening match, conceding that the team's overall performance was not good enough to earn a positive result.

He explained that the players lacked the intensity, sharpness, and attacking threat they had displayed previously, resulting in few clear-cut scoring opportunities throughout the contest.

The Gor Mahia coach described the defeat as an important learning experience, particularly with the CAF Champions League campaign on the horizon.

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He noted that facing strong opposition in the CECAFA Kagame Cup provides valuable lessons on how the team must cope under pressure and respond when opponents disrupt their style of play.

Akonnor revealed that Vipers SC executed their game plan effectively by denying Gor Mahia time and space on the ball, making it difficult for his side to settle into their usual rhythm.

He explained that the Ugandan champions frustrated his players from the early stages of the match, limiting their ability to build attacks and forcing much of the game to be played in Gor Mahia's own half.

The Ghanaian tactician also pointed out that his team's movement off the ball was below par, making it easier for Vipers to remain organised defensively and prevent meaningful attacking combinations.

While he acknowledged that the changes to the starting lineup may have had an impact, he stressed that it was not an excuse and insisted the coaching staff would analyse the performance in detail before the team's next outing.

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“If you come like that and allow us to play, and they didn't allow us to play enough, they tried early minutes to frustrate us by way of doing whatever they could in their favour. And they did it well. We couldn't create the chances that we needed, also because we didn't move well,” Charles Akonnor said.

“If we had moved better, we would have done better than we did. And so in the first half, a lot of free kicks were around; the game was played in our half. We couldn't really come out of our zone to play the way we wanted to play.