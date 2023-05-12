Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

The former Kakamega Homeboyz star has not played since suffering a knee injury four months ago

Ulinzi Stars midfielder Francis "Dimore" Omondi has resumed first-team training after recovering from a lengthy injury layoff.

Omondi was stretched off the pitch at the Nyayo National Stadium in tears during the "Afande Derby" that ended in a goalless draw on January 14.

The former Kakamega Homeboyz, Mathare United, and Modern Coast Rangers ace suffered a right knee soft tissue injury that kept him out of action for almost sixteen weeks.

"Francis Omondi Atieno is back in team training as he stepped up his return from the knee injury suffered in January 14 against Kenya Police," the club wrote on Twitter.

Omondi's return to action is a welcome boost for Ulinzi Stars, who are set to be in action on Monday when they will face Bidco United at Kasarani Annex.

The Soldiers signed the combative midfielder at the beginning of the 2022/2023 FKF Premier League season following a successful spell at Kakamega Homeboyz.

He had been with Homeboyz for two years. Shaving and joined Abana Abeingo from Mathare United.

Omondi had made eight appearances this season before getting the severe injury and was expected to have recovered within six weeks.

Ulinzi Stars are placed seventh on the log with 44 points from 29 matches played this season.

Bidco United, on their side, is 13th on the log with 31 points, having played the same number of matches.