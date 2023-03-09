2023-03-09T12:50:00+00:00
FKFPL Gor Mahia head coach, McKinstry laments over pitch after Nzoia draw
Goals from Ian Karani and James Kibande canceled out Austin Odhiambo and Benson Omala's strikes.
2023-03-09T14:30:00+00:00
Ingwe had an own goal to thank for the win over Wazito.
2023-03-09T13:00:00+00:00
There was uproar when Kenya played India and Chinese Taipei in 2018 with another fixture lined up in a war torn Asian country.
2023-03-09T19:16:00+00:00
The Kitale-based soccer academy is appealing for financial aid.
2023-03-09T13:44:00+00:00
The veteran coach also warned that the federation shall be very strict when it comes to age.
2023-03-09T15:22:00+00:00
The Kenya National Beach Games will be staged in Malindi, Kilifi County from March 17- 19.
2023-03-09T18:26:00+00:00
In the second played, APK defeated KFS 3-2 in sets of 18-25, 25-20, 25-18, 17-25, and 19-17.
2023-03-09T18:19:00+00:00
On Saturday, GSU will face off against Prisons Mombasa and round up the third leg on Sunday with a match against Prisons Central.
2022-08-07T06:01:22+00:00
Chepkoech finished first but paused her celebrations at the finish line
2022-07-26T14:46:35+00:00
2022-07-25T06:57:34+00:00
2022-07-24T08:36:12+00:00
Korir took Kenya back to the glory days, reclaiming a title that the country last won in 2015 and following in the footsteps of David Rudisha
2022-07-15T15:43:44+00:00
