Keely Hodgkinson, Lilian Odira Withdraw as Audrey Werro Gets Major Zurich Diamond League Boost

Audrey Werro's Zurich challenge has taken an unexpected turn ahead of the highly anticipated Diamond League 800m clash.

Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson and reigning world champion Lilian Odira have withdrawn from this week's Diamond League meeting in Zurich, reshaping what was expected to be a blockbuster women's 800m showdown featuring Audrey Werro and Georgia Hunter Bell.

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Keely Hodgkinson had been set for a major clash with Switzerland's Audrey Werro, who has maintained an unbeaten streak throughout a sensational outdoor season.

The star-studded field was also due to feature Hodgkinson's compatriot and Commonwealth Games champion Hunter Bell and European bronze medallist Femke Broeders-Bol.

Keely Hodgkinson Pulls Out After European Championships

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Earlier this month, 22-year-old Audrey Werro denied Keely Hodgkinson a third consecutive European title by clinching gold in Birmingham, with Femke Broeders-Bol taking bronze.

Audrey Werro followed up that victory by narrowly defeating the Dutch athlete at last week's Diamond League event in Lausanne.

The Zurich meet was highly anticipated as it would have been the first time this year that several of the biggest names in women's 800m racing competed against each other.

Georgia Hunter Bell had opted out of the 800m at the European Championships, where she instead secured a comfortable victory in the 1,500m.

However, Keely Hodgkinson announced her decision to withdraw from the event, scheduled for Thursday, August 27.

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"Unfortunately, the body isn't quite ready to race again after the European championships, so we've made the decision to skip this race and get ready for the next one," the 24-year-old stated. "Sad to miss it, hopefully see you next year!"

Lilian Odira Also Withdraws From Zurich

Lilian Odira, who placed seventh in Lausanne, also withdrew on Monday, dealing another blow to the highly anticipated 800m field.

The reigning world champion revealed that illness had affected her preparations following the Glasgow Commonwealth Games and that medical advice ultimately led to the decision to miss the Zurich race.

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"I so much wish it was otherwise but I must listen to my body," she wrote on Instagram. "After Glasgow Commonwealths we had been on the sick bed for a couple of days... Since Lausanne I have felt weaker and after taking medical advice we decided it’s not wise to race on Thursday."

With both Keely Hodgkinson and Lilian Odira out of the race, Audrey Werro is now the overwhelming favourite for victory in Zurich.

The Swiss star has enjoyed a remarkable season and has recorded the third-fastest 800m time in history, as well as the quickest mark since the controversial world record was established 43 years ago.