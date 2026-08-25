Kenya Shines on Opening Day of ANOCA Zone Five Youth Games

Kenya's young athletes made an impressive start as the hosts launched their campaign at the 2026 ANOCA Zone Five Youth Games.

Kenya recorded a strong start as the 2026 Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) Zone Five Youth Games got underway on Tuesday at Kenyatta University, with the hosts impressing across basketball, beach volleyball and lawn tennis.

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Kenya's teams shone in the 3x3 basketball competition, which is being contested in a round-robin format. In the girls' category, Kenya 2 emerged as one of the standout teams after winning all three of their opening matches.

They began with a 19-10 victory over Kenya 1 before thrashing Ethiopia 19-2 and rounding off the day with a 17-9 win against South Sudan.

Coach Eunice Ouma was delighted with the results but insisted her players still have work to do if they are to go all the way.

“I am excited with the victory because the girls followed the instructions and it worked against a very good team. We need to work on our shooting, defence and also endurance. The girls have been in several competitions and fatigue has crept in, but I am happy with their display,” Ouma said.

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“We hope that the boys will also win so that we have double victory in Kenya,” she added.

Kenya 1 also kept their title hopes alive after recording convincing victories over Ethiopia, winning 21-2 and 19-2.

Round Two will be played on Wednesday before the final round of matches takes place on Thursday, with the teams accumulating the most points set to be crowned champions.

Boys' Team Also Pick Up Early Wins

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Kenya 1 enjoyed a positive opening day in the boys' 3x3 basketball competition as well, recording two victories. The hosts defeated South Sudan 12-8 before overcoming another Kenyan side 21-10 to put themselves in a strong position heading into the remaining rounds.

Kenya's second girls' beach volleyball team also made an encouraging start, defeating South Sudan 2-1 in a thrilling contest.

The St Cecilia Aluor Girls Secondary School pairing of Josephine Achieng and Esther Chesori won the opening set 21-16 before their South Sudanese opponents, Winnie Adior and Diana Lolik, responded with a 24-22 victory to force a deciding set.

The Kenyan duo eventually held their nerve to win the tie-break 15-13 and seal victory after a closely fought 58-minute encounter.

Chesori praised their performance and believes the win has given them greater confidence for the matches ahead.

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“We are so proud and happy to claim the victory. Our service worked so well today, and our recovery was brilliant. We are more confident going into the other matches,” Chesori said.

Achieng, meanwhile, credited their growing partnership for helping them overcome the challenge. “We have played together for one year, and I believe we are going to get better as a partnership,” she added.

The pair will face another major test when they come up against Kenya's top side. Elsewhere, Kenya 2 suffered a 2-1 defeat to Uganda in the boys' beach volleyball competition.

Murage and Kellu Advance in Lawn Tennis

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Kenyan players also impressed on the opening day of the lawn tennis competition, with Mark Murage leading the home challenge in the boys' event.

Murage defeated Tanzania's Damiano Hamis Rungu 6-4, 7-5 in his opening match before producing a dominant 6-0, 6-0 victory over Somalia's Abdallah Mohammed to book his place in the third round. Don Kellu also advanced after beating Asad Ibrahim Ibrahim 6-2, 6-0.

Murage admitted he was initially nervous but grew into the competition and is now confident of challenging for the title.

“I beat excellent players today, and I am glad I am through to the third round. I was a bit nervous in the first match, but I grew into it, and I am confident I can go all the way. There is room for improvement, and I know I can win the title,” Murage said.

In the girls' tennis competition, Nancy Kawira emerged as the only Kenyan player to progress to the fourth round after an impressive run of three opening victories.

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