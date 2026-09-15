Zech Obiero: English Club Delivers Heartbreaking Update About Harambee Stars Midfielder

The Kenyan midfielder has suffered a setback that will keep him out for an extended period which is a blow to both club and country.

Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy has been dealt a blow ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations following confirmation that midfielder Zech Obiero will be out for up to two months.

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Obiero, who was among players named in the preliminary squad for the qualifiers, was in line for a place in the final team, but will now not play a part in the matches against Eritrea and Guinea later this month, and perhaps the double header against South Africa in November.

This is after his new club Gillingham confirmed that he suffered a hamstring injury that will need two months to recover from, a setback for the English League Two club that was hoping to rely on the playmaker this season.

“Gillingham midfielder Zech Obiero faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering injuries to both hamstrings,” Gillingham stated while providing an update on the scale of the Kenyan midfielder’s injury.

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Woeful Gillingham Debut for Obiero

“The 21-year-old loanee from Leyton Orient is expected to be out for a month or two, dealing a blow to manager Gareth Ainsworth's squad options.”

Obiero sustained the damage just 15 minutes into his Gills debut during the 4-1 League Two win away at Rochdale on September 5, having joined the club that week.

It is a setback for Gillingham coach Gareth Ainsworth who had pushed for Obiero’s signing on transfer deadline day as cover for winger Kadeem Harris, who ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament late last month, an injury that will keep him out for most of the season.

While he is disappointed with Obiero’s injury, Ainsworth does not regret the decision to bring the 21-year-old to the club.

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Ainsworth Lauds Midfielder’s Qualities

"I think it will be a sustained period on the touchline. Terrible for him to start his Gillingham career that way, but it's football,” the tactician stated.

"I'd sign him again tomorrow," Ainsworth said. "I know exactly what he brings us, but he's a strong boy and he'll come back stronger than ever."

Obiero’s injury adds to the long list of injured Harambee Stars players among them Louis Millard, Deon Woodman, Stanley Wilson and most recently Daniel Anyembe, thinning McCarthy’s options.

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