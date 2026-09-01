Harambee Stars Midfielder Opens Up About How He Is Preparing for Life After Football

Harambee Stars Midfielder Opens Up About How He Is Preparing for Life After Football

Harambee Stars Midfielder Opens Up About How He Is Preparing for Life After Football

The Yanga CS midfielder is already laying the groundwork for a successful life beyond his playing career.

Harambee Stars midfielder Duke Abuya has offered a glimpse into his life outside football, revealing three key ventures he is developing to secure his future beyond his playing days.

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The Yanga SC midfielder has identified farming, business and youth development as his main priorities away from the pitch.

In a recent interview with his club, the former Kariobangi Sharks and Kenya Police midfielder revealed that he is heavily invested in agriculture, particularly sugarcane farming in his native Nyanza region.

Duke Abuya Turns to Farming for Life After Football

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Abuya explained that his move into farming was a strategic decision aimed at creating a reliable and sustainable source of income after his professional playing career comes to an end.

"I am very involved in business and farming, but I focus more on farming," Abuya stated. "I do a lot of sugarcane farming back in Nyanza. I was looking for something to invest in besides football, so I decided to get into farming."

For the midfielder, investing away from football is part of preparing for a future in which his livelihood will no longer depend on his performances on the pitch.

Building a Pathway for Young Footballers

Beyond agriculture, Abuya is also focused on nurturing the next generation of football talent through the Duke Abuya Foundation.

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The football academy, which he says has been operational for four years, represents his effort to give back to his community while creating opportunities for young players hoping to pursue professional careers.

Abuya noted with pride that some graduates from his academy have already progressed to the FKF Premier League, providing an early indication of the impact of the project.

Economics Degree Could Open Door to Corporate Career

Abuya is also preparing for a possible transition into the corporate world by drawing on his academic qualifications.

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After graduating from Nakuru High School, he earned a Bachelor's degree in Economics, an academic background he believes could open opportunities in areas such as banking and statistics once his football career comes to an end.

"I completed my studies in Eldoret and Nairobi, earning a Bachelor's in Economics, which is related to banking and statistics," he explained. "When I am done with football, I will go back to the office."

His plans point to a deliberate effort to build a career beyond football, with education, entrepreneurship and youth development forming key parts of that preparation.

Abuya Chasing Third Straight Tanzanian Title

While he is already planning for life after football, Abuya remains focused on his current career and continues to enjoy success in Tanzania.

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Now in his third season with Yanga, the midfielder has won the Tanzanian Premier League title in each of his first two campaigns with the Dar es Salaam-based club.

He is now targeting a third consecutive league championship, with Yanga making a strong start to the new season.

The club has won all three of its opening matches, collecting nine points to sit at the top of the league table.