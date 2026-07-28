Yanga Boss Reveals How He Beat North African Heavyweights to Namibian Striker

The Yanga boss has opened up on the delicate negotiation process that ultimately won over one of the most lethal strikers in African football.

Yanga president Hersi Ally Said has revealed the inside story of how the Tanzanian champions managed to sign prolific striker Peter Shalulile, beating out some of the continent's wealthiest clubs in the process.

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Shalulile, who recently departed from South African powerhouse Mamelodi Sundowns, has joined Yanga, where he will reunite with his former coach, Manqoba Mngqithi. As one of the most lethal goalscorers in South African history, the Namibian international became one of Africa's most coveted free agents, giving him the power to choose his next club.

Several high-profile teams were vying for his signature. Pyramids FC, the 2024/25 African champions now managed by his ex-Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena, reportedly made a substantial offer. Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca, under the guidance of Nasreddine Nabi, also entered the race, alongside other clubs from North Africa and the Gulf.

Despite the fierce competition, it was Yanga who ultimately won the race. According to Hersi, the club's success wasn't about outbidding rivals but about presenting a compelling vision to the player.

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Two-Week Negotiation Process

Peter Shalulile has signed for Yanga.

“Peter is a free agent, so the decision was entirely his. There were clubs that offered him more money than we did, but he chose our project,” Hersi told FARPost. The Yanga president explained that it took two weeks of dedicated negotiations to persuade the former Highlands Park forward that his future lay in Tanzania.

“It took me two weeks to convince him,” Hersi admitted. “I told him this is not about signing a contract; it’s about the environment, the support and what we want to achieve together.”

Hersi's pursuit of Shalulile, however, was a long-term endeavor. The club president disclosed that he had been in contact with the player for three years, consistently expressing his desire to bring him to the Dar es Salaam-based club.

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“I’ve been speaking to Peter for three years,” he added. “I always told him, ‘One day you will be my player.’”

When Shalulile finally became available, Hersi delivered a clear and persuasive pitch. “I told him, ‘If you’re leaving your comfort zone, come to a place where the project is clear. I don’t want to bring you here just to sign a contract; I want to bring you here to take on a new challenge and enjoy it.’”

Yanga Boss Impressed by New Coach

Hersi Said during a press briefing for the club. (Yanga Twitter)

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The message struck a chord with the 32-year-old striker, who gave the African Clubs Association (ACA) chairman the response he had long hoped for. “He told me, ‘President, I’m convinced. I’m coming.’”

Beyond his proven goalscoring ability, Hersi believes the Brave Warriors captain will elevate the club's standards. “His professionalism and work ethic are exactly what I want to add to this team,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Hersi also praised the immediate impact of new head coach Manqoba Mngqithi, highlighting the intensity and detail he has introduced. “The training is top quality. The players spend more than an hour in video sessions understanding how he wants them to play before going onto the pitch,” he said. “They train for more than two hours at a very high level. I’m telling you, the quality is exceptional.”