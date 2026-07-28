Mauro Icardi: Football ‘Bad Boy’ Celebrates After Ex-Wife Loses Bid to Secure Ksh70 Million Monthly Divorce Payout

The former Inter Milan and Galatasaray forward has breathed a sigh of relief after his ex-wife Wanda Nara saw her case dismissed by an Italian court.

The contentious divorce between footballer Mauro Icardi and media personality Wanda Nara has taken a dramatic new turn, with an Italian court reportedly rejecting Nara's substantial financial demands.

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The couple, who married in 2014, initiated divorce proceedings two years ago after Nara announced their separation on social media in September 2022. The split has since been marked by public disputes, particularly concerning the financial settlement.

Icardi, a 33-year-old striker who recently became a free agent after a successful stint with Galatasaray, took to Instagram to announce the court's decision. He detailed the significant sums Nara had allegedly requested as part of the settlement.

In a statement posted to his Instagram Stories, Icardi revealed the court's ruling. "Over here, it’s all good news. There has been a new ruling," he wrote. "They demanded the following in the divorce proceedings – €250,000 per month for my ex, €65,000 for each of my daughters and €100,000 per month as part of the divorce settlement." That runs to €480,000 (Ksh70.6 million) per month that Nara was seeking from Icardi.

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Icardi Happy to End Long-Running Saga

Mauro Icardi when he played for Galatasaray. Image: Imago

The former Paris Saint-Germain forward continued, "On June 1, 2026, the judge REJECTED these outrageous claims. Unhappy with the decision and determined to keep taking my money, they appealed the ruling."

Icardi then shared the outcome of the appeal. "On, July 27, 2026, the Italian courts made their decision crystal clear – the appeal was declared inadmissible. This effectively puts an end to all claims and demands. There is now only one final step left before the divorce judgement is finalised."

He concluded with a note of vindication: "It’s good to see that the Italian justice system works. Back in 2024, people called me crazy for insisting that everything should be handled in Italy.”

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Icardi and Nara, 39, have two daughters together, Francesca and Isabella. Their relationship began controversially after Nara's marriage to Icardi's former Sampdoria teammate, Maxi Lopez, ended. Their own on-again, off-again union has frequently made headlines, including public accusations of infidelity in 2021.