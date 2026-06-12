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'We Played a Good Game' - South Africa Coach Defiant Despite Horror Show in World Cup Opener

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 07:28 - 12 June 2026
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South Africa coach Hugo Broos and his players. Image: Imago
South Africa coach Hugo Broos has remained positive while hitting out at the referee after his team ended their World Cup opener with a 2-0 defeat and nine men.
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South Africa coach Hugo Broos attempted to remain positive after a calamitous start to their World Cup campaign, which saw Bafana Bafana fall 2-0 to co-hosts Mexico and finish the match with nine men.

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While a victory was always considered an uphill battle, the nature of the defeat will be a major concern for supporters. South Africa gifted Mexico their goals and displayed a lack of discipline that often stems from high-pressure situations.

Despite the setbacks, Broos insisted he was satisfied with his team's performance.

"I think my team played a good game," the Belgian coach stated. "At times, Mexico looked desperate; they couldn't find any space. The only thing we must improve in the next game is our play when we have the ball. We weren't very good with that today, and it's something we have to work on."

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Broos Slams Referee Over Zwane Red Card

Bafana Bafana's disciplinary issues were costly, with Yaya Sithole sent off for a last-man foul before star player Themba Zwane received a red card for a swinging arm.

"I won't comment on the first red card for Sithole," Broos said. "Regarding the second one, I believe the Mexican player fouled my player first. But the referee saw it differently. It's a shame we had to end the game with nine players."

Broos acknowledged that his team was under immense pressure in the opening 20 minutes but felt they grew into the game and had their opportunities.

"When you play against the host nation, you expect to be under pressure," he explained. "But the only real pressure we faced was in the first 20 minutes. After that, we had possession and played well."

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Bafana Coach Remains Confident

"However, we made two mistakes on our part. You can't afford to lose the ball in those moments. We lost possession, which created space for Mexico, and they were able to score twice."

Looking ahead, Broos must now plan for the next match without two key players. "It's not ideal for either player to get a red card in the first game of the World Cup. Now we have two players suspended for the next match," he said.

"But we still have a deep squad. If we show the same mentality and play the same way we did today, I'm confident we will get great results in our next two games."

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South Africa has a week to prepare for their next fixture against the Czech Republic in Atlanta. "These guys are professionals, so I don't think there will be a problem," Broos concluded. "We need the next two days to recover from the disappointment and fatigue. By Saturday or Sunday, the team will be ready for quality training."

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