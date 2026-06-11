Azteca Stadium: What You Need to Know About Iconic Venue that Will Host 2026 World Cup Opener

Attention will shift to Mexico’s legendary Azteca Stadium on Thursday night when the 2026 World Cup kicks off but what makes the venue so special?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off on Thursday night when co-hosts Mexico take on South Africa and one venue stands out for its unparalleled legacy: Mexico City's Estadio Azteca.

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The iconic stadium is set to make history by becoming the first to host matches in three separate World Cups, adding to its legendary status from the 1970 and 1986 tournaments.

The 2026 World Cup will be a joint effort across North America, with games held in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The Azteca is one of three Mexican venues selected, alongside stadiums in Guadalajara and Monterrey, reaffirming its place at the heart of international football.

A Fortress of Football

Located in the heart of Mexico City, the Estadio Azteca is a true giant of the sporting world. Designed by architects Pedro Ramirez Vazquez and Rafael Mijares Alcerreca, the stadium opened its doors in 1966.

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Owned by Mexican media conglomerate Televisa, its official capacity of 87,523 makes it the largest stadium in Mexico and one of the biggest in the world. Its immense scale and electrifying atmosphere have long made it a formidable fortress for the Mexican national team.

Hosted Two World Cup Finals

The Azteca has been the backdrop for some of football's most unforgettable moments. It is the only stadium to have hosted two World Cup finals. In 1970, the world watched as Pele's Brazil captivated audiences with their attacking flair, culminating in a victory that secured their third World Cup title and cemented Pele's legacy.

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Sixteen years later, the 1986 World Cup belonged to Diego Maradona. It was on the Azteca's hallowed turf that the Argentine genius scored both the infamous "Hand of God" goal and the breathtaking "Goal of the Century" against England in a single quarter-final match.

Maradona would go on to lift the trophy after Argentina triumphed over West Germany in the final, forever linking his name with the stadium's history. The venue also hosted the 1999 FIFA Confederations Cup final and the 2011 FIFA U-17 World Cup final.

A Hub for Mexican Football

Beyond its international fame, Estadio Azteca has been the home ground for Club America since its inauguration. Over the years, other prominent clubs like Cruz Azul and Necaxa have also called it home. Its vast capacity has made it the default stage for countless LIGA MX finals, creating lasting memories for millions of passionate fans across Mexico.

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Preparing for a New Chapter

In preparation for the 2026 World Cup, the Estadio Azteca has been undergoing extensive renovations. The upgrades are designed to modernise the facilities—improving spectator comfort, media infrastructure, and technology—while carefully preserving the historical character that makes the stadium so special. These changes will ensure it meets FIFA's rigorous standards for a new generation of fans.

The legacy of Estadio Azteca is more than just a list of historic matches; it is a spiritual home for the beautiful game. Its unique distinction as a three-time World Cup host highlights its enduring significance. As 2026 draws near, this iconic arena is poised to add another chapter to its storied history, ready to forge new legends and continue its reign as a global football landmark.

The Design

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The stadium features a striking blend of Mexican modernism and Brutalist architecture. Its signature design elements include massive reinforced concrete frameworks, an open-air tiered bowl with a partial canopy, and iconic upper stands that create an intimidating, cauldron-like atmosphere.

Which Games Will be Hosted at Azteca?

Estadio Azteca is hosting five matches during the 2026 World Cup, making history as the first venue to stage World Cup games across three different tournaments (1970, 1986, and 2026).

The legendary venue in Mexico City is hosting the following fixtures:

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June 11, 2026: Opening Match - Mexico vs South Africa (Group A)

June 17, 2026: Group Stage - Uzbekistan vs Colombia

June 24, 2026: Group Stage - Czechia vs Mexico

June 30, 2026: Round of 32 - Winner of Group A vs 3rd Place of Group C, E, F, H, or I