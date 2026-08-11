WATCH: Journalist Arrested in Turkey Over Jamal Musiala Transfer Report

The scribe had published a report claiming the Bayern Munich star was headed to Galatasaray, a move that has landed him in trouble with the authorities.

A Turkish sports journalist has been taken into custody by Istanbul police after repeatedly claiming that Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala was set to join Galatasaray, despite official denials from the club.

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Burhan Can Terzi, a journalist with a long history of covering Galatasaray, was detained in Bakirkoy under orders from the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office. He faces charges of "publicly disseminating misleading information" for his persistent social media posts about the alleged transfer.

The rumours gained so much traction that Galatasaray was forced to issue two separate public statements to refute them.

"The claims that professional footballer Jamal Musiala will transfer to Galatasaray are untrue," the club announced, urging the public to disregard the deliberately circulated false reports. Despite these denials, Terzi continued to stand by his claims, reportedly stating he was "putting his head on the line" for his information.

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Significant Investment from Turkish Teams

🚨⚖️ Sports journalist Burhan Can Terzi was TAKEN INTO CUSTODY by Istanbul police after repeatedly claiming Jamal Musiala was joining Galatasaray! 🇹🇷😳



Despite Galatasaray issuing TWO official public denials, Terzi doubled down, stating he was "putting his head on the line". The… pic.twitter.com/Iyqabtrylu — Futball Centa (@futballcenta) August 11, 2026

Following his detainment and subsequent release, Terzi maintained his innocence. "I do not recognise the accusations made against me," he later stated.

The incident occurs amidst a period of significant financial investment in the Turkish Super Lig, with top clubs like Galatasaray, Fenerbahce, Besiktas and Trabzonspor attracting major talent. While Galatasaray has dominated the league with four consecutive titles, the arrest over a transfer rumour has become an unexpected headline.

Meanwhile, Musiala remains a key player for Bayern Munich and is not considered to be for sale. The German international recently returned to training after undergoing surgery to remove a metal plate from his left foot, joining teammates Alphonso Davies and Serge Gnabry in their recovery.

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