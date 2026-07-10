WATCH: Brazilian Fan Can’t Contain Tears After Surprise Encounter with Eliud Kipchoge

A running enthusiast in Brazil was overcome by emotions when she met marathon great Eliud Kipchoge while jogging in Porto Alegre.

A routine morning run in Brazil turned into a once-in-a-lifetime moment for an athletics enthusiast when she unexpectedly met marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge.

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The fan was jogging when she spotted the iconic Kenyan distance runner approaching from the opposite direction. Overcome with excitement, she immediately began recording the encounter on her phone.

Instead of a simple acknowledgement, the two-time Olympic champion stopped his run, walked over, and gave the supporter a warm hug. The heartfelt gesture proved overwhelming for the fan, who broke down in tears as she embraced the running superstar.

Struggling to speak through her emotions, she managed to ask for an autograph, offering her white jacket. "Please... please," she pleaded softly. A video of the moment shows Kipchoge calmly signing the jacket as the woman, still crying, repeatedly whispered, "Thank you, Lord."

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Kipchoge Set to Light Up Porto Alegre

“I love you so much. I love you so much,” she added, her voice trembling with emotion. The two shared another hug before parting ways to continue their respective runs, leaving a scene that has since captivated sports fans online.

Kipchoge is currently in Brazil for the NB42K Porto Alegre Marathon this weekend. The event is part of his ambitious seven-continent marathon tour, a global project aimed at inspiring runners and promoting the sport.

While Kipchoge is celebrated for his record-breaking victories in the world's most prestigious marathons, this spontaneous meeting highlights his profound impact off the track. Widely considered the greatest marathoner in history, he has motivated millions with his achievements, humility, and his famous philosophy that "No Human Is Limited."

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