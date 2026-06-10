Eliud Kipchoge Reveals Millions Generated from Cape Town Marathon

Kenyan marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge has shared the amount his tour of Cape Town raised which will support his foundation.

Marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge’s running tour has got off to a great start after he raised close to Ksh4 million from his participation in the Cape Town Marathon.

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Kipchoge ran his first official marathon on African soil when he featured in Cape Town last month and finished 16th in a time of 2:13:29.

However, Kipchoge was not there to win but rather to inspire the rest of the world as he seeks to raise funds for his foundation that focuses on a number of causes, including education, environment and healthy living.

The race was part of “Eliud’s Running World” tour which will see Kipchoge run seven marathons across different continents to inspire healthier living and unite people through running.

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How Much Did Kipchoge Raise?

Through the race, the legendary marathoner auctioned a number of personalised items that he had used before and during that race which raised €24,591 (Ksh3,680,289) for his foundation.

“€24,591. Thank you, Cape Town! We are blown away by the generosity from all of you who have donated through our website or bid on Eliud’s items through the @catawiki auction,” Kipchoge posted on social media.

“All proceeds will support education and environment projects in Africa and beyond. We can’t wait to show you how your contributions positively impact the lives of others.”

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Among the items auctioned were; a Huawei Legend watch Edition (Huawei Watch GT Runner 2) with a titanium case which contains data from Kipchoge’s run, his official 2026 Cape Town Marathon race singlet, race day and shake-out run training shoes and shirts (including Nike Pegasus).

Marathon Legend to Run in South America

Eliud Kipchoge finished 16th at the 2026 Cape Town Marathon.

There was also a special rugby ball signed by both Eliud Kipchoge and Siya Kolisi following a meeting between him and the Springboks captain and signed race bottle.

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These items, as well as several donations from his fans, saw Kipchoge realize the over Ksh3.6 million sum.