CECAFA Kagame Cup: Gor Mahia and Tusker Land Tricky Draws

Kenyan sides Gor Mahia and Tusker FC have been paired against tough opposition in their groups for the upcoming CECAFA Kagame Cup set to take place in Rwanda.

Gor Mahia have their work cut out at the 2026 CECAFA Kagame Cup after landing a tricky draw.

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The Kenyan champions are among regional heavyweights set to feature in the tournament in Kigali, Rwanda and will have to contend with stiff competition in their group.

K’Ogalo have landed in Group A that also has Rwandan giants APR, who will be enjoying home advantage, as well as Ugandan champions Vipers SC. Completing Group A are Garde Republicaine from Djibouti.

Gor Mahia are using the tournament as part of their preparations for the new season and will get a good test given most of the sides in the competition are set to compete in the CAF Champions League in 2026-27, just like them.

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Meanwhile, former Muranga Seal striker Joe Waithira is also set to put hit wits against top opposition after his South Sudanese side Jamus SC were drawn in Group B alongside Tanzanian giants Simba SC, Singida United and Somalia’s Mogadishu CC.

Tusker Not Having It Easy Either

🟢 | UPDATE



We have been drawn into Group A alongside APR, Vipers SC and Garde Républicaine for the CECAFA competition, which kicks off on July 24 in Rwanda. #Sirkal | #SportPesaNaGor pic.twitter.com/srbreYVTP4 — GOR MAHIA FC (@OfficialGMFC) July 10, 2026

Kenya’s other representative in the competition Tusker FC, who are also set for continental football next season, have landed in Group C that has Sudanese heavyweights Al-Hilal, Rayon Sports of Rwanda and KVZ FC from Zanzibar.

Tusker, who won the FKF Cup to qualify for the CAF Confederation Cup, will use the tournament to test some of their new players as they prepare for continental assignments.

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Gor Mahia last won the Kagame Cup 41 years ago, having claimed titles in 1980, 1981 and 1985, with their last best run being in 2015 when they lost to Azam FC of Tanzania in the 2015 final.

Meanwhile, Tusker have won the title five times, back-to-back in 1988 and 1989 when they were known as Kenya Breweries, and then in 2000, 2001 and 2008 under their current name.