Warning to Arsenal? Real Betis Defeat Exposes Why Mikel Arteta Badly Needs Top New Players

The Gunners were given a reality check as they struggled to cope with the La Liga side, showing why quality in depth is paramount for the Premier League champions.

A frustrated Mikel Arteta watched from the sidelines in Dublin as his Arsenal side were soundly beaten 3-1 by Real Betis, a performance that underscored the need for further squad reinforcements if they hope to challenge for the title again.

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The match served as a stark reminder that players on the fringes, such as Reiss Nelson and Fabio Vieira, may not provide the required depth, potentially forcing the Gunners' boss to push for more new talent before the transfer window closes.

Arsenal appeared sluggish and out of sorts in their first significant pre-season test. While a behind-closed-doors friendly against MK Dons and a 4-1 victory over second-division Girona offered little challenge, the clash with fellow Champions League contenders Real Betis proved to be a test the Gunners failed to pass.

It is important to note that Arsenal were missing several key players who participated in the World Cup, including Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice, as well as the injured William Saliba. However, the display suggested that Arteta will be eager to strengthen his squad further.

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Mistakes that Will Concern Arteta

The anticipated £75 million signing of Bruno Guimaraes is expected to elevate the team, but more work is clearly needed. Meanwhile, reports indicate that Real Madrid has offered Vinicius Junior an improved contract, which could derail Arsenal's ambitious pursuit of the Brazilian star.

Individual errors plagued Arsenal throughout the match. Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga was at fault for the opening goal, failing to deal with a corner and allowing Riquelme to score easily at the far post. Kepa was also partially to blame for Betis' second, as his poor clearance was seized upon by Nelson Deossa, who fired a spectacular long-range shot into the net.

A moment of promise came from new signing Christos Tzolis, whose well-delivered corner was headed in by Piero Hincapie to reduce the deficit. However, another mistake, this time a misplaced pass from Kai Havertz, gifted possession back to Betis just before halftime, leading to Pablo Fornals scoring their third goal.

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