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Tragedy on the Pitch: Footballer Dies After Lightning Strike

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 09:52 - 06 August 2026
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Thai footballer dies after lightning strike.
The 24-year-old passed away after a lightning bolt struck the field during a match in southern Thailand.
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A Thai footballer has died and a dozen others were injured after a lightning bolt struck the field during a match in southern Thailand. The harrowing incident was captured on video.

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Sofwan Awae, 24, sustained critical injuries when lightning hit the Santiphap Stadium in Sungai Golok on Tuesday, according to local police. Police Chief Thun Sirikhunt confirmed that Awae later passed away despite the efforts of emergency medical teams.

Video footage circulating online shows a bright flash of lightning striking near a group of players, immediately followed by a loud clap of thunder. Teammates in black-and-white striped jerseys are seen rushing to Awae's side, turning him over and attempting to perform CPR.

Authorities reported that twelve players, one of whom is Malaysian, were injured in the incident and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

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The match was part of the Golok FA Cup, a local tournament that includes amateur teams from both Thailand and Malaysia. The game was between SAMCOLTS and Abu x Nong Sirin.

Known Risk in Thailand

Awae, a winger for SAMCOLTS, had recently signed with Yala FC, a club in Thailand's third division. "We extend our condolences to the family of our new FC Yala player, Sofwan Awae," the club stated in a message of sympathy.

Fatal lightning strikes are a known risk in Thailand. The Department of Disease Control reported that between 2020 and 2024, at least 283 people were struck by lightning nationwide, with many resulting in immediate fatalities.

Other recent incidents in the country include the death of an engineering student and his aunt in Lampang province in May, who were struck while in a hut. That same month, a pregnant 30-year-old woman was killed by lightning in Uthai Thani province after taking shelter under a tree during a storm.

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This tragedy occurred on the same day that lightning strikes in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand claimed the lives of at least 14 people, most of whom were agricultural workers in open fields.

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