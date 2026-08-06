Boost for AFC Leopards as Government Takes First Step Towards Training Ground Upgrade
AFC Leopards are poised for a significant upgrade to their Karen training ground after the government initiated an assessment of the leased facility.
The move aims to provide the 12-time Kenyan champions with a modern base for training and player development.
The inspection at the Karen Technical Institute for the Deaf follows a directive from President William Ruto. During a State House meeting on July 15, the government pledged to support the club to rehabilitate its training facility.
"I am told you have secured a lease for your training ground. The Cabinet Secretary for Sports will provide the necessary resources, prepare a suitable design and we will develop a proper training pitch for you," President Ruto said during the meeting.
Sports Ministry Swings into Action
Now, work has started as Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya and his Co-operatives counterpart Wycliffe Oparanya led a delegation from government alongside Leopards officials in a tour of the facility before providing a positive update.
“The assessment follows a formal request by AFC Leopards SC to H.E President William Ruto. Once upgraded, the facility will provide a conducive environment for talent identification, nurturing and development, while expanding access to quality training infrastructure for aspiring footballers,” said Mvurya.
“Over the coming days, technical teams led by Sports Kenya will finalize the feasibility assessment and advise on the implementation timelines in line with H.E President William Ruto’s directive.
“The proposed training ground forms part of the Government’s ongoing investment in sports infrastructure, including the construction of 33 new stadia across the country.”
Welcome Boost for AFC Leopards
The 15-year leased Karen facility is slated for extensive rehabilitation, with plans to improve the playing surface, irrigation, drainage, security, and other training amenities. Mvurya explained that the ministry is focused on providing both the physical infrastructure—the "hardware"—and the necessary systems, or "software," to help clubs operate professionally.
Club chairman Boniface Ambani welcomed the government's intervention, calling it a crucial step toward achieving long-term stability. He thanked President Ruto and the Cabinet secretaries for addressing the club's need for a reliable training facility.
"This support gives us the stability we need," Ambani said as quoted by The Star, explaining that a modern base would allow the team to prepare without disruptions. He also confirmed that the club has cleared between Sh10 million and Sh11 million in historical debts. "We have moved away from the days when facilities were being locked because of unpaid bills," he stated.