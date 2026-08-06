Government and AFC Leopards officials at the club's training base in Karen. Image: Salim Mvurya/X

Government and AFC Leopards officials at the club's training base in Karen. Image: Salim Mvurya/X

Boost for AFC Leopards as Government Takes First Step Towards Training Ground Upgrade

AFL Leopards will soon see their training ground receive a major facelift after the Ministry of Sports swung into action following President William Ruto’s directive.

AFC Leopards are poised for a significant upgrade to their Karen training ground after the government initiated an assessment of the leased facility.

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The move aims to provide the 12-time Kenyan champions with a modern base for training and player development.

The inspection at the Karen Technical Institute for the Deaf follows a directive from President William Ruto. During a State House meeting on July 15, the government pledged to support the club to rehabilitate its training facility.

"I am told you have secured a lease for your training ground. The Cabinet Secretary for Sports will provide the necessary resources, prepare a suitable design and we will develop a proper training pitch for you," President Ruto said during the meeting.

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Sports Ministry Swings into Action

AFC Leopards' training ground in Karen.

Now, work has started as Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya and his Co-operatives counterpart Wycliffe Oparanya led a delegation from government alongside Leopards officials in a tour of the facility before providing a positive update.

“The assessment follows a formal request by AFC Leopards SC to H.E President William Ruto. Once upgraded, the facility will provide a conducive environment for talent identification, nurturing and development, while expanding access to quality training infrastructure for aspiring footballers,” said Mvurya.

“Over the coming days, technical teams led by Sports Kenya will finalize the feasibility assessment and advise on the implementation timelines in line with H.E President William Ruto’s directive.

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“The proposed training ground forms part of the Government’s ongoing investment in sports infrastructure, including the construction of 33 new stadia across the country.”

Welcome Boost for AFC Leopards

AFC Leopards received Ksh10 million pledged to the team by President William Ruto.

The 15-year leased Karen facility is slated for extensive rehabilitation, with plans to improve the playing surface, irrigation, drainage, security, and other training amenities. Mvurya explained that the ministry is focused on providing both the physical infrastructure—the "hardware"—and the necessary systems, or "software," to help clubs operate professionally.

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Club chairman Boniface Ambani welcomed the government's intervention, calling it a crucial step toward achieving long-term stability. He thanked President Ruto and the Cabinet secretaries for addressing the club's need for a reliable training facility.