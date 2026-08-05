Gianni Infantino: Besieged FIFA President Dangles Big Carrot to Morocco in Bid to Save His Job

The FIFA boss is facing a revolt after his plan to welcome external investors flopped and he has now offered Morocco a sweet deal as he looks for the country’s support.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has reportedly attempted to secure the support of the Moroccan football association by offering the country hosting rights for the 2030 World Cup final, according to a report from The Times.

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Infantino's leadership has faced significant scrutiny recently, particularly after his proposal to sell stakes in major FIFA tournaments to private investors was met with widespread opposition. The plan's failure has reportedly weakened his position and could jeopardise his presidency.

Major football confederations, including UEFA (Europe) and CONCACAF (North, Central America, and the Caribbean), have voiced strong opposition to Infantino. The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has also aligned itself with the dissenting voices.

In response to the mounting pressure, Infantino allegedly held crisis talks on Wednesday with senior officials from Morocco's football association. Morocco is a co-host for the 2030 World Cup alongside Spain and Portugal.

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Looking for Written Guarantees

FIFA president Gianni Infantino. Image: Imago

Sources suggest Infantino is seeking written backing from Morocco to bolster his chances of survival as FIFA's head. However, global criticism has made his position increasingly precarious.

Martyn Ziegler of The Times, who initially broke the story about the controversial investment plan, reports that Infantino has no intention of resigning and is actively working to maintain his role. The alleged offer involves staging the 2030 final at the new Hassan II Stadium in Casablanca. This move would directly conflict with Spain's expectation to host the tournament's showpiece event.

The deadline for candidates to register for the FIFA presidency for the 2027-2031 term is November 18. The election for the new president is scheduled to take place on May 18 in Rabat, Morocco.

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Potential successors to Infantino are already being discussed, with CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani of Canada and AFC President Sheikh Salman Bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa among the names mentioned.