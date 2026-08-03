Algeria beat Kenya to seal their fate at the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations. Image: CAF

Algeria beat Kenya to seal their fate at the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations. Image: CAF

WAFCON 2026: End of the Road for Harambee Starlets as Algeria Defeat Seals their Fate

Kenya’s slim hopes of reaching the quarter-finals of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations went up in smoke after Algeria added to their woes.

Harambee Starlets exited the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON 2026) with more pain after losing 2-0 to Algeria in their final group stage match in Rabat, Morocco on Monday.

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Kenya got into the game needing to win while hoping for favours from elsewhere to sneak into the quarter-final but were two goals down after 23 minutes and never recovered.

Like they had been throughout the tournament, Kenya’s problems were self-inflicted as they made mistakes in and out of possession that were punished ruthlessly.

Beldine Odemba’s side would have been a goal down after eight minutes when they failed to clear a ball in the box but Elizabeth Ochaka intervened before goalkeeper Lilian Awuor gathered the ball after a tame attempt.

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However, minutes later, Algeria were celebrating the opener and in some style. After Ruth Ingosi had given away a foul just outside the box, Algeria captain Marine Dafeur stepped up to take the resultant freekick.

Algeria Capitalise on Kenya’s Mistakes

Quel coup franc STRATOSPHÉRIQUE 🫨🫨 pic.twitter.com/qI3DcosTyQ — Algérie Football Média 🇩🇿 (@DZFOOTBALLDZ) August 3, 2026

Even with Kenya putting up a good defensive wall, the Brsitol City midfielder drilled in a brilliant freekick with the outside of her boot, leaving Awuor rooted to her spot in the Starlets’ goal.

That was in the 14th minute and five minutes later, Kenya had their first opportunity when captain Mwanalima Adam weaved her way past Algerian defenders and into the box to receive the ball but fired over the bar.

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Algeria would score the second goal in an easy way. Elizabeth Ochaka was caught in possession by Lynda Bendris who got behind the Harambee Starlets defence and took a shot that caught Awuor unawares and off her line. The goalkeeper fumbled with the ball and saw it spill behind and into the net for 2-0 in favour of Algeria after 24 minutes.

That was the end of Awuor’s tournament as she was substituted six minutes later for Annedy Kundu who was more impressive as she did not concede.

Kenya’s best chance, however, arrived in the 31st minute when Adam laid it on the plate for Martha Amunyolet but her shot went just inches wide when most thought she had scored.

Starlets Miss Chances to Score Consolation

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Harambee Starlets captain Mwanalina Jereko Adam. Image: FKF Media

Algeria would take the 2-0 lead to the break and after, Kenya upped their game although they also needed Kundu to make some crucial saves.

The goalkeeper made a great stop with her outstretched leg to keep out Melissa Bethi’s volley from the near post in the 57th minute.

Three minutes later, Valerie Nekesa wasted a glorious opportunity to break the deadlock for Kenya after she managed to get behind the Algeria defence. However, while she was through on goal and just about to pull the trigger, Roselene Khezami made a crucial intervention to deny her.

The final moment of redemption for Starlets fell to Adam nine minutes from time when she took the ball down well from an overhead pass but her attempt to loop the Algerian goalkeeper saw the ball go just wide.

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In the end, Odemba’s team leaves WAFON with plenty of lessons but also with hard questions that will need answers after ending the tournament bottom of Group A without a goal and a point.