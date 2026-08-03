Brazilian Olympic Marathoner Found Alive After 44-Day Disappearance

Daniel Ferreira do Nascimento had gone missing in June but has since reunited with his family although the circumstances leading to his return are not known.

Daniel Ferreira do Nascimento, the South American marathon record holder, has been found safe in Sao Paulo, 44 days after he went missing.

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Police have not yet released details about the reasons for his disappearance, but his mother indicated he has been struggling with mental health issues.

Known affectionately as "Danielzinho" in Brazil, the 28-year-old Olympian was last seen on June 19 leaving his family's home in Paraguacu Paulista, a town in the interior of Sao Paulo state.

His mother, Valdirene de Paula Ferreira, told Brazilian news outlet g1 that he left around 7pm with only a black backpack and never returned. His disappearance prompted a weeks-long search, with family members making public appeals for information.

Do Nascimento is one of South America's most accomplished distance runners. He represented Brazil at the Tokyo Olympics and shattered the continental marathon record in 2022 with a stunning 2:04:51 performance at the Seoul Marathon. He also secured an eighth-place finish at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, that same year.

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He gained international recognition during the 2020 Olympic marathon in Tokyo when he shared a viral mid-race fist bump with marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge, a moment that endeared him to fans worldwide.

Located in Sao Paulo

According to the news outlet UOL, do Nascimento was located on Saturday in the Belenzinho neighborhood of eastern Sao Paulo. A pedestrian recognised him and alerted the Guarda Civil Metropolitana (Metropolitan Civil Guard). Officers confirmed his identity and found him to be in good physical condition.

He was taken to a local police station in Tatuape and reunited with his family. In a video released after he was found, do Nascimento offered a brief reassurance: "Everything is super calm now, and soon I’ll be back."

He told authorities he had walked approximately 370 kilometers from the city of Ourinhos to Sao Paulo. "I came sucking on sugarcane and, once in a while, an orange," he explained, noting that he drank water from gas stations along the way. The case has been officially closed by the Polícia Civil as a "located-person" incident, with no further details provided on his whereabouts during the 44 days.

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A Career of Highs and Lows

Do Nascimento's career has been marked by both remarkable achievements and significant setbacks. After setting the South American record, he famously led the 2022 New York City Marathon for much of the race before collapsing late and requiring medical attention. He had also qualified for the Paris Olympics with a 2:07:06 finish at the 2023 Hamburg Marathon.