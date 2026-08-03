CECAFA Kagame Cup: Al Hilal Coach Explains Best Tactical Approach to Bring Down Gor Mahia

The Sudan heavyweights are cautiously optimistic ahead of their semi-final clash against the record Kenyan champions.

Al Hilal coach Guy Bukasa has opened up on how he plans to tackle Gor Mahia during their CECAFA Kagame Cup semi-final in Kigali, Rwanda on Tuesday.

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Gor Mahia and the Sudanese champions clash for a ticket to the final in what is the most-waited semi-final match at the Amahoro Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

The two teams are coming off a couple of wins and a loss in their group stage matches and possess plenty of quality and experience, making it a tough game for both sides.

Bukasa has done his homework well on Gor Mahia and believes the game will be lost by the team that will fail to control the key moments out of possession.

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The former St Eloi Lupopo coach says both his team and the Kenyan champions are good at keeping the ball and what will make the difference is how they approach the game when they lose it.

“They deserve our respect so tomorrow it will be a very good tactical game with two teams who like to have the ball,” Bukasa told the media during his pre-match press conference.

Key Moments Out of Possession

“So the tactical approach without the ball will be the key of the game because Gor Mahia like to build up from the keeper and it will be the same for us.

“So it will be different to what we had in the previous game [Rayon Sport] because we played against a team who left the ball to us and tried to get behind our defence. But tomorrow, it will be a similar style and the team that will manage the situation well without the ball will control the game and also maybe can win the game,” he further stated.

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Gor Mahia and Al Hilal last faced off in the Kagame Cup two years ago, the Sudanese giants winning 2-0, and Bukasa is confident of securing a victory given how well he has analysed K’Ogalo.

“We analysed them very well and we are continuing to work on that and tomorrow, we will give the best image of the team,” added the Congolese coach.