Harambee Starlets at Pains to Explain Morocco Thrashing as WAFCON Campaign Gets Off to a Tough Start

Coach Beldine Odemba and her charges received a rude welcome to the tournament but they are keeping hope alive after seeing their mistakes ruthlessly punished.

Harambee Starlets were left to rue their mistakes after they began their 2026 CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) campaign with a disappointing 4-0 loss to hosts Morocco at the Stade Prince Moulay Hassan in Rabat on Sunday.

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The Atlas Lionesses proved too strong for the Starlets, who are making just their second appearance in the tournament. A first-half scoring spree, led by a brace from Ibtissam Jraidi, sealed Kenya's fate early in the match.

Despite a promising start that saw Kenya's Tereza Engesha hit the crossbar in the opening 10 minutes, the momentum quickly shifted. Morocco opened the scoring in the 19th minute when Sakina Ouzraoui finished off a fluid attacking move, tucking the ball past Kenyan goalkeeper Lilian Awuor.

The goal triggered a collapse in the Kenyan defence, leading to a rapid succession of goals. Just nine minutes later, Morocco doubled their advantage from a corner kick. Defender Maryame Atiq connected with a low header that bounced past a stumbling Awuor, making it 2-0.

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The situation worsened for Beldine Odemba’s squad in the 32nd minute. A well-placed cross from Hanane Ait El Haj found an unmarked Ibtissam Jraidi, who looped a header over the keeper to give the hosts a commanding 3-0 lead before halftime. The Kenyan backline was repeatedly caught out by high balls and failed to hold a disciplined defensive line.

Starlets Keep Hope Alive

Any hopes of a second-half comeback were dashed almost immediately after the restart. In the 47th minute, Jraidi secured her second goal of the night, redirecting another low cross from Ait El Haj to make it 4-0.

"In the first half, we wanted to score and we had our chances. We need to rectify the mistakes we made against Morocco. Being handed my first start was a great opportunity, and I believe I made the most of it," said young forward Valerie Nekesa.

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Starlets coach Beldine Odemba and captain Mwanalima Adam were at pains to explain the huge defeat but kept hope alive that they will bounce back in their next match against Senegal on Thursday and Algeria on August 3.

"We have never played against Senegal. They are a different team, so it will require a different approach. We still stand a chance. We have played against Algeria before. We lost the first match and drew the second match so that's a team we understand. We are taking one match at a time," said Odemba.

Adam weighed in: "The Morocco match is behind us and we have learnt from it. We will correct the mistakes before facing Senegal. Morocco created their chances and took them well. Our focus is now on the next game, and I hope we get a positive result. As players, we will give our best. Morocco is a good side and they capitalised on our mistakes.”

Following Algeria's 2-0 victory over Senegal in the other Group A fixture, Kenya now sit at the bottom of Group A and to have any chance of reaching the semi-final, which would guarantee a World Cup slot, they will need to win their remaining two group matches.

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