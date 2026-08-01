Advertisement

Mathew Kipsang Executes Clever Strategy to Deliver Kenya’s Third Gold at Commonwealth Games

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 22:21 - 01 August 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Kenya's Mathew Kipsang won the 5,000m gold at the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
Team Kenya added to their medal collection in Glasgow as Mathew Kipsang sprung a surprise on his rivals to win the men’s 5000m gold.
Advertisement

Mathew Kipsang delivered Kenya’s third gold at the 2026 Commonwealth Games after running a tactical race to win the men’s 5,000m race on Saturday.

Advertisement

Kipsang, alongside compatriots Cornelius Kemboi and Andre Kiptoo, were carrying Kenya’s medal hopes and as the race went on, it looked like the country was set for good tidings.

It was Kemboi who showed early promise, however, taking the lead with five laps to go, a strategy that would later prove costly.

The Kenyans stayed in the leading pack for most of the race before Kemboi went ahead with four laps remaining and then retreated when the race started getting stretched.

Advertisement

Kipsang Springs Surprise

All this time, Kipsang was lurking just behind and he waited until the bell went before showing his claws. At the final bend, Kipsang kicked hard and left everyone behind, going on to win gold in a time of 13:23.61.

For Kemboi, the tactic to go ahead early did not work as he ran out of steam at the final straight, watching haplessly as Ky Robinson from Australia and India’s Gulveer Singh bypassed him to win silver and bronze respectively only to settle for fourth place.

Robinson clocked 13:24.70 with Singh coming home in 13:24.95 while Kemboi timed 13:24.95 for his disappointing fourth place.

Kipsang’s win ends Kenya’s long wait for Commonwealth 5,000m gold with the country having last claimed the title through Caleb Mwangangi Ndiku at the 2014 Games in the very same city of Glasgow.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Commonwealth Games
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Kenya
2026 Commonwealth Games: Irene Jepkemboi Makes History as Kinyamal and Cheruiyot Claim Bronze
Athletics
01.08.2026
2026 Commonwealth Games: Irene Jepkemboi Makes History as Kinyamal and Cheruiyot Claim Bronze
Mathew Kipsang Executes Clever Strategy to Deliver Kenya’s Third Gold at Commonwealth Games
Athletics
01.08.2026
Mathew Kipsang Executes Clever Strategy to Deliver Kenya’s Third Gold at Commonwealth Games
AFTV Founder Robbie Lyle Gives Kenyan Creators Tips on How to Turn Passion into Profit
Football
01.08.2026
AFTV Founder Robbie Lyle Gives Kenyan Creators Tips on How to Turn Passion into Profit
Gor Mahia Suffer Massive Blow as Three Key Players are Ruled Out for Months
Football
01.08.2026
Gor Mahia Suffer Massive Blow as Three Key Players are Ruled Out for Months
Fresh Twist in Mohamed Salah’s Future as Another Turkish Club Moves to Hijack Besiktas Deal
Football
01.08.2026
Fresh Twist in Mohamed Salah’s Future as Another Turkish Club Moves to Hijack Besiktas Deal
Team Kenya Athletes Share How ‘Harsh’ Glasgow Weather Has Affected Commonwealth Medal Hunt
Athletics
01.08.2026
Team Kenya Athletes Share How ‘Harsh’ Glasgow Weather Has Affected Commonwealth Medal Hunt