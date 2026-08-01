AFTV Founder Robbie Lyle speaking to Kenyan creators and media during his AFTV Kenya Tour. Image: AFTV

AFTV Founder Robbie Lyle speaking to Kenyan creators and media during his AFTV Kenya Tour. Image: AFTV

AFTV Founder Robbie Lyle Gives Kenyan Creators Tips on How to Turn Passion into Profit

The head of the popular Arsenal fan channel is in Kenya for the second time with the aim of helping local football content creators improve their craft.

Robbie Lyle, the founder of the popular fan channel AFTV, has called on Kenyan football content creators to transform their passion into a viable business.

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During a press conference in Nairobi, Lyle, who is visiting Kenya for the second time, emphasised that consistency, originality and patience are crucial for building a sustainable career in the rapidly expanding digital media landscape.

Lyle, who is in the country for the AFTV Kenya Tour, noted that Kenya possesses all the necessary elements to produce globally recognised football creators, citing its dynamic football culture and expanding digital community.

"We've always known Kenya has one of the strongest Arsenal communities in Africa," Lyle stated.

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"This visit isn't just about meeting supporters; it's about connecting with young creators, sharing ideas and showing that football content can become a career. Fans are no longer just watching football—they're helping shape the conversation around it."

Importance of Authentic Content

AFTV Founder Robbie Lyle (centre) and panelists Cecil Jee Thomas (left) as well as Lee Judges (right). Image: AFTV

He advised aspiring creators to prioritise producing authentic and consistent content over chasing immediate fame, highlighting that the digital revolution has created opportunities far beyond traditional journalism.

"Football has become a platform for opportunity," Lyle explained. "If you've got creativity and consistency, there are real possibilities to build something meaningful around the game you love. We want young Kenyans to see that."

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Lyle pointed out that the modern football content ecosystem offers diverse career paths, including video production, photography, podcasting, graphic design, social media management and live streaming. These fields allow talented individuals to earn a living from their interests.

AFTV panelist Lee Judges added that Kenyan creators already have the passion required for success and simply need to have more self-belief.

"The passion here is incredible. You see young people creating content before, during and after every match. That's what football is about now—fans telling their own stories," he said. "Hopefully our visit encourages even more creators to back themselves because there's a huge audience waiting for authentic voices."

Growing Corporate Interest

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Safaricom and Serena Hotels are among corporate entities behind the AFTV Kenya Tour. Image: AFTV

Lyle used AFTV's own story as an example of what is possible. The channel evolved from simple post-match fan interviews outside Arsenal's Emirates Stadium into one of the world's largest independent football media platforms, attracting millions of followers with its supporter-led analysis and debates.

He expressed confidence that Kenya's content scene is similarly poised for growth, with creators increasingly leveraging platforms like YouTube and TikTok, alongside brand partnerships and event hosting, to generate income.

The AFTV team's visit follows the global attention Kenya received in May when thousands of Arsenal fans celebrated the Gunners’ Premier League title win. Viral videos of the street celebrations showcased the country's immense football following and the impact of fan-generated content.

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The press conference also featured Serena Africa Group Marketing Director Maureen Okore and Safaricom's Director of Brand and Marketing, Zizwe Awuor, signaling growing corporate interest in supporting the creator economy.