Vinicius Junior: Why Arsenal Are Yet to Make Formal Approach for Real Madrid Winger

The Gunners are interested in the Brazilian star but their move is being held back by some key sticking issues between the player and his current club.

Arsenal's ambitious summer transfer plans could hinge on a high-stakes contract dispute in Spain, with the club closely monitoring Vinicius Junior's situation at Real Madrid.

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The Gunners' interest in the Brazilian superstar is well-documented, but any potential move to the Emirates Stadium is entirely dependent on the outcome of his stalled contract negotiations, according to BBC Sport's Sami Mokbel.

Reports indicate that Real Madrid have tabled a new contract offer for Vinicius, but discussions have hit a dead end. With neither party showing a willingness to budge, the situation has reached an impasse.

While the player's first choice is reportedly to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu, time is running out. His current deal expires next summer, and Real Madrid are keen to secure his future now to prevent losing him on a free transfer in a year's time. This contractual uncertainty has firmly placed Arsenal on notice.

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Mokbel notes that Arsenal cannot make a formal approach until Vinicius makes a final decision on his future in the Spanish capital. However, should the talks completely break down, the Premier League champions are reportedly prepared to make a move for what would be one of the most significant transfers in British football history.

Arsenal Confident in Financial Power

Despite the astronomical figures involved—both in a potential transfer fee and the player's wages—Arsenal are said to believe they have the financial muscle to pull off the deal. Club sources are also reportedly confident that Vinicius would be open to a move to North London if the opportunity materialises.

This confidence stems from Arsenal's elevated status following their recent Premier League triumph. Manager Mikel Arteta is determined to build a squad capable of challenging for top honours both domestically and in Europe, and a signing of this magnitude would be a major statement of intent.

For the time being, Arsenal's pursuit remains a waiting game, with their hopes tied to events unfolding in Madrid. Real Madrid are still pushing for a renewal, and Vinicius has yet to commit to his long-term plans.

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As Mokbel highlights, there are still "a lot of ifs, buts and maybes" before Arsenal can translate their interest into a concrete offer. Until there is a clear resolution to the contract saga, the Gunners will continue to watch from the sidelines.