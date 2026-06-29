Victor Wanyama Explains How Kenyan Players Can Build Successful Careers in Europe

Victor Wanyama has explained why Kenyan players must adopt a different mindset if they hope to build successful careers in European football.

Harambee Stars legend Victor Wanyama has shared his advice on what Kenyan players must do to build successful careers in European football.

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Victor Wanyama enjoyed a trailblazing and highly successful spell in Europe, establishing himself as one of Kenya's greatest football exports.

He first rose to prominence in Belgium with Beerschot before earning a high-profile move to Scottish giants Celtic in 2011.

During his time in Glasgow, the midfield powerhouse helped the club win two Scottish Premiership titles and the Scottish Cup, while also making history as the first Kenyan to score in the UEFA Champions League with his memorable goal in Celtic's famous 2-1 victory over Barcelona in 2012.

The former Harambee Stars captain later became the first Kenyan to play in the English Premier League after joining Southampton, before securing a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

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At Spurs, Wanyama was a key figure in midfield, helping the club finish second in the Premier League during the 2016/17 season under Mauricio Pochettino.

Victor Wanyama: There Are a Lot of Good Players in Europe

Victor Wanyama explained that African players moving to Europe face a unique challenge because they are competing in leagues filled with talented local footballers who are already familiar with the demands of the game.

The Celtic cult hero said clubs recruit players from abroad because they expect them to offer something extra, meaning they must consistently outperform their domestic counterparts to justify that investment.

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According to the former Harambee Stars captain, success in Europe is not determined by ability alone but by the willingness to work harder, raise performance levels and continuously prove one's value.

He added that players who consistently stand out through their quality, commitment and determination are far more likely to establish themselves and enjoy long careers at the highest level.

“Yeah, I think in Europe there are a lot of players, and they have their own who can do the same job as you do. So when they get you, they expect you to be better, maybe five times or 10 times better than their own,” Victor Wanyama said.

“So that's why I always say, you have to be better than them to prosper in Europe. So I think that's important because they have a lot of players who can just run and do simple things, but then if you work harder and are better than them, then you'll always be on top.”

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Meanwhile, after leaving Tottenham Hotspur, Victor Wanyama moved to Major League Soccer in March 2020, joining Canadian side CF Montréal as a Designated Player.

The former Harambee Stars captain enjoyed a successful four-year spell with the club, captaining them to the 2021 Canadian Championship title.

Wanyama briefly returned to European football in March 2025, signing a short-term deal with Scottish Championship side Dunfermline Athletic, where he reunited with his former Celtic manager, Neil Lennon.