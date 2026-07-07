Argentina vs Egypt: Preview, Team News and Score Prediction for Lionel Messi's Next World Cup Hurdle

Argentina vs Egypt: Preview, Team News and Score Prediction for Lionel Messi's Next World Cup Hurdle

Argentina vs Egypt: Preview, Team News and Score Prediction for Lionel Messi's Next World Cup Hurdle

Lionel Messi leads Argentina into a high-stakes World Cup Round of 16 clash against Egypt as the reigning champions chase a place in the quarterfinals.

The World Cup 2026 Round of 16 serves up a blockbuster clash on Tuesday evening as Lionel Messi's Argentina takes on Mohamed Salah's Egypt at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

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The reigning champions narrowly avoided an upset against tournament debutants Cape Verde in their first knockout match, while the Pharaohs needed a penalty shootout to overcome Australia and book their place in this highly anticipated fixture.

Argentina vs Egypt: Match Preview

Despite being heavy favourites, Argentina were pushed to their limits by a resilient Cape Verde side. The Blue Sharks twice came from behind to force a surprising period of extra time, testing the resolve of the world champions.

Ultimately, an own goal from Diony Borges in the 111th minute secured a hard-fought victory for Lionel Scaloni's team.

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The result extended Argentina's remarkable record in extra time at World Cup tournaments, where they have now won 10 of their 12 matches that have gone beyond 90 minutes.

The tense win over Cape Verde was Argentina's eighth consecutive victory across all competitions. The Albiceleste have been in formidable scoring form, netting 11 goals in their four matches in North America so far.

A win against Egypt would set up a quarter-final clash with either Switzerland or Colombia, as they continue their title defence.

For Egypt, this tournament has been a historic journey. The Pharaohs have reached the World Cup's Round of 16 for the first time in 92 years on pure merit, having previously only participated at this stage in 1934 when the tournament began with a 16-team knockout format.

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After a tense draw, Egypt held their nerve against Australia in a penalty shootout. Salah's audacious "Panenka" highlighted a perfect set of spot-kicks for his side, while misses from Australia's Harry Souttar and Lucas Herrington sealed the Pharaohs' progression.

However, questions remain about Egypt's overall approach. While their disciplined structure makes them difficult to break down, their attack often relies on individual brilliance from Salah or set-piece opportunities.

Defensively, Hossam Hassan's squad has shown some vulnerability, having conceded in each of their last six games.

This will be only the second meeting between the two nations. Their first encounter was a 2008 friendly, which Argentina won 2-0 with goals from Sergio Aguero and Nicolas Burdisso. Messi, now 39, missed that game with an injury but is fully fit and ready for a spectacular head-to-head with Salah.

Argentina vs Egypt: Team News

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Argentina's squad is recovering from their gruelling 120-minute battle with Cape Verde. Nahuel Molina, Enzo Fernandez, and Facundo Medina, who was substituted with an injury, all participated in a limited recovery session.

Medina's issue is believed to be only cramp, but Nicolas Tagliafico is available to step in at left-back if needed. Winger Nico Gonzalez is a bigger concern due to a reported ankle sprain.

Meanwhile, Messi continues to break records. His goal in the last round made him the first player to score seven goals in two different World Cups.

He also briefly set a new record for knockout stage goal involvements with 12, before Kylian Mbappe matched his tally later the same day.

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Egypt also have a minor fitness concern after their win over Australia. Left-back Karim Hafez was substituted in the 80th minute, but he has since returned to training and is expected to be available for the match.

Egypt faces a potential defensive crisis ahead of their clash with Argentina, as key players struggle with injuries. The team's preparations have been severely hampered, particularly in the left-back position, raising concerns about their ability to contain Lionel Messi.

Karim Hafez is a major doubt for the match, and his absence would be a significant setback for the Pharaohs. Compounding the issue, fellow left-back Ahmed Fatouh is also expected to miss out after a thigh injury kept him sidelined against Australia, leaving coach Rogério Micale with limited options on the left flank.

The injury list doesn't end there. Centre-back Mohamed Abdelmonem, who plays for Nice, is also uncertain after an ankle injury forced him to miss the Round of 32 victory. His availability for Tuesday's game remains touch-and-go.

However, there is some positive news for Egypt. Experienced midfielder Mohanad Lasheen is set to return to the squad after serving a one-match suspension for accumulated yellow cards.

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Argentina vs Egypt: Predicted Lineups

Argentina: E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, L. Martinez, Medina; De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Messi, Martinez, Almada

Egypt: Shobeir; Hany, Fathy, Ibrahim, Rabia; Ashour, Lasheen, Ateya, Ziko; Salah, Marmoush