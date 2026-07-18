Humphrey Aroko Breaks Silence After Sealing Dream Move to Swedish Club: 'Can't Wait to Get Started'

Humphrey Aroko has shared his excitement after taking the next big step in his career, opening up about his ambitions and the warm welcome he has received in Sweden.

Rising star Humphrey Aroko has been formally unveiled by Swedish outfit FC Rosengård 1917, marking the beginning of an exciting chapter for the teenage sensation.

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The 18-year-old playmaker, who took the FKF Premier League by storm last season with Kariobangi Sharks, has finalised his season-long loan switch, ready to inject his distinct creative flair into the Malmö-based club.

'A Good Family' – Humphrey Aroko's First Words in Sweden

Stepping onto the pitch in his new colours, the former Highway Secondary School alumnus could not hide his delight at the seamless transition to his new home.

Aroko praised the warm reception he has received in Sweden and laid out exactly what the fans can expect from him on the pitch.

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"Here in Rosengaard, people are friendly, and it’s a good team and a good family. I have been welcomed well, and I’m so happy. I can’t wait to get started," Aroko said.

“I’m a midfielder, I play as a number 10, I can play on the left wing, and I am good with the ball, and I’m good at scoring goals."

The reigning FKF Premier League Young Player of the Year is clearly not letting the big move get to his head, acknowledging that establishing himself in Europe will require sheer grit.

"Joining FC Rosengård 1917 is an honour, but being here is about hard work. I will contribute energy, commitment, and my best football on the pitch," he added.

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Humphrey Aroko: Central Midfielder with Great Potential

FC Rosengård 1917 have high expectations for the Kenyan youth international, recognising him as a foundational piece for their campaign over the next 12 months.

In an official statement, the club highlighted Aroko's elite technical traits and the tactical flexibility he brings from his recent stints with the Rising Stars (Kenya U20).

"The 18-year-old midfielder joins from Kenyan club Kariobangi Sharks FC and most recently played for Kenya's U20 national team. Humphrey is a central midfielder with great potential, good vision, and an exciting development curve. The loan spans over 12 months. We welcome Humphrey to FC Rosengård 1917!" the club said in a statement.

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Humphrey Aroko’s departure marks yet another massive scouting and development victory for Kariobangi Sharks.

Despite a gruelling domestic campaign where the club finished 16th in the top flight, Aroko stood out as a generational talent, carrying the team's offensive burden with 13 league goals alongside a clinical run in cup competitions.

His move follows the lucrative footprints of former teammates Stanley Wilson (AIK, Sweden) and Paul Jawa (FC Fleury 91, France), solidifying the Sharks' reputation as Kenya’s premier launching pad for elite footballing talent heading to Europe.