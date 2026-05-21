FIFA Honours Harambee Stars Legend Allan Thigo in Heartfelt Tribute

FIFA has paid a heartfelt tribute to the Gor Mahia legend, celebrating his lasting impact on Kenyan and global football following his passing.

World football's governing body, FIFA, has honoured the late Kenyan football icon Allan Thigo, affirming that the former midfielder's remarkable legacy will endure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thigo passed away at the age of 77 in Bungoma County after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer. In accordance with his wishes, he was cremated at the Hindu Crematorium in Kisumu on May 13, 2026.

In a letter addressed to Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Hussein Mohammed, FIFA President Gianni Infantino expressed the global football community's sorrow following Thigo's passing on May 9, 2026.

FIFA President Mourns Allan Thigo

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I would like to express my sincerest and heartfelt condolences on the passing of former international player, Allan Thigo," Infantino wrote. "Words seem inadequate to express the sadness we feel for this loss."

Infantino highlighted Thigo's significant contributions to the sport, both for his country and his club. "During his international career, Allan Thigo won over 80 caps for Kenya and was part of the national team that qualified for their first-ever African Cup of Nations in 1972," the letter noted.

"At club level, he will be remembered for his long career with Gor Mahia FC, notably winning an unbeaten league title in 1976, before leading the club to the final of the 1979 African Cup Winners’ Cup."

The FIFA president praised the qualities that made Thigo a revered figure in Kenyan football. "Harambee Stars and Gor Mahia FC legend, known for his creativity, vision and commanding presence in midfield, his dedication and passion for football. His legacy and achievements, in particular his leadership, his personality and his human qualities, will not be forgotten, and he will be truly missed."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Infantino concluded with a message of solidarity: "On behalf of the international football community, I wish to extend our deepest sympathy to the Football Kenya Federation, and to Allan Thigo’s family, friends and loved ones. Our thoughts are with all of you."

Regarded as one of Kenya's greatest-ever footballers, Thigo transformed the midfield role for the Harambee Stars with his exceptional skill and unwavering commitment.

His command of the game earned him several nicknames, including the "90-minute man" for his stamina, the "midfield general," and "Ogango Wuon Pap" (owner of the field).

Thigo represented the national team for 13 consecutive years and was a key member of the historic squad that secured Kenya's first-ever qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 1972, held in Cameroon.