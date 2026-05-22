Diamond League Xiamen 2026: Stars to Watch, Time, Schedule, and How to Watch Live

Diamond League Xiamen 2026: Stars to Watch, Time, Schedule, and How to Watch Live

Diamond League Xiamen 2026: Stars to Watch, Time, Schedule, and How to Watch Live

The 2026 Diamond League will make its second stop in Xiamen, and here is everything you need to know about the event.

The Diamond League circuit moves to Xiamen, China, for its second stop of the 2026 season, promising a thrilling display of athletic rivalries and early-season form tests.

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The event, scheduled for May 23, will feature a host of track and field's biggest names, including Ryan Crouser, Shericka Jackson, Sha'Carri Richardson, and Karsten Warholm.

Following an explosive season opener in Shanghai/Keqiao where seven world leads were established, expectations are high for another top-tier competition.

Athletes will be vying for crucial points as they begin their journey toward the season-ending finale in Brussels on September 4-5.

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Diamond League Xiamen: Key Matchups to Watch

The women’s 200m is shaping up to be a headline event as two-time world champion Shericka Jackson faces off against 2023 world 100m champion Sha'Carri Richardson.

Jackson gained the upper hand in their recent meeting in Shanghai, clocking 22.07 for the win, while Richardson finished fourth.

The field is stacked with talent, including reigning world silver medallist Amy Hunt, Anavia Battle, and Jenna Prandini. Australia's rising star and reigning world U20 champion, Torrie Lewis, will also be in the mix, looking to repeat her 2024 victory in Xiamen.

After a surprising seventh-place finish in Shanghai, reigning Olympic 200m champion Letsile Tebogo will be eager to bounce back in the men's 100m.

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However, he faces a formidable lineup that includes four-time global 200m medallist Kenny Bednarek, who took second place last week.

The competition is fierce, with 2019 world champion Christian Coleman, two-time world medallist Trayvon Bromell, and last year's Xiamen winner Akani Simbine all set to compete.

Ferdinand Omanyala also arrives in excellent form, having already run sub-10-second times on three occasions this season.

A compelling rivalry continues in the men's 400m between Botswana's Busang Collen Kebinatshipi and South Africa's Zakithi Nene.

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Kebinatshipi, the Tokyo 2025 world champion, has dominated their recent encounters, including a gold-medal performance at the 2025 World Championships where he set a national record

In the field events, three-time Olympic shot put champion Ryan Crouser will make his season debut, going head-to-head with his long-time rival Joe Kovacs.

The women’s sprint hurdles will see another clash of titans. Reigning Olympic champion Masai Russell, fresh off her victory in Shanghai, will once again face reigning world champion Ditaji Kambundji, who will be looking for a stronger showing after finishing fifth last week.

In the men's 400m hurdles, the fierce rivalry between Norway's Karsten Warholm and Brazil's Alison dos Santos is set to ignite the track once again.

Dos Santos, the 2022 world champion, recently bested Warholm in the 300m hurdles in Shanghai/Keqiao.

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The lineup also includes Qatar's Abderrahman Samba, who won bronze at last year's world final, alongside 2022 world bronze medalist Trevor Bassitt and his American teammates Caleb Dean and CJ Allen.

The women’s 3000m steeplechase promises another compelling race following a dramatic finish in Shanghai, where Peruth Chemutai narrowly defeated world champion Faith Cherotich.

Both athletes, along with the third-place finisher, broke the nine-minute barrier. The event gains even more star power as Olympic champion Winfred Yavi of Bahrain opens her season, and 2022 world champion Norah Jeruto adds further depth to the field.

2026 Diamond League Xiamen Schedule

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All times are in EAT

13:10: Javelin women

13:35: Shot Put men

13:51: High Jump women

14:04: 400m men

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14:15: 3000m steeplechase women

14:18: Long jump men

14:35: 110m hurdles men

14:44: 200m women

14:48: Discus women

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14:52: 5000m men

15:13: 1500m women

15:27: 400m hurdles men

15:40: 100m men

15:52: 100m hurdles women

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How to Watch the 2026 Diamond League in Xiamen