Team Kenya Confident Ahead of High-Profile Karate Championship on Home Soil

Kenya Karate players from left Jackson Sila, Januaris Wambua and Alla Gitongo give a demonstration during the lauch of the UFAK Region East Africa Karate Launch

Kenya Karate players from left Jackson Sila, Januaris Wambua and Alla Gitongo give a demonstration during the lauch of the UFAK Region East Africa Karate Launch

Team Kenya is upbeat and motivated ahead of the prestigious UFAK Region East Karate Championship.

The countdown is on for one of the biggest martial arts events ever staged in the region as the Kenya Karate Federation prepares to host the prestigious UFAK Region East Karate Championship 2026 from May 28 to 31 at the Nyayo National Stadium Indoor Arena.

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Organised under the Union of African Karate Federations, the championship is expected to draw elite karate athletes, coaches, referees, officials, and delegates from 14 countries across the East African region in what promises to be a thrilling showcase of skill, discipline, unity, and sporting excellence.

The championship also carries added weight as it is expected to strengthen Kenya’s profile as a reliable host of major international sporting events, with top officials from the World Karate Federation also set to attend.

Captain Wamukoyi's Bold Confidence and Home Advantage Mindset

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Much of the attention, however, has centred on the reaction and confidence of Team Kenya captain Francis Wamukoyi.

The captain talked up Kenya’s chances of trouncing rival teams and emerging top of the table.

“We finished 2nd in this event last year, and we are pumped up sufficiently to claim top honours this year. We believe the duration in camp, with the level of coaching we have witnessed, will see us through. Fighting at home is also a motivator in this championship, and we are not letting anyone beat us in our backyard,” he said

His remarks reflected a confident camp atmosphere, with the captain emphasising both preparation and the psychological advantage of competing on home soil.

Team Kenya will head into the championship with a formidable squad of 50 athletes selected to represent the nation on home soil.

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The national team has been in a residential camp after completing an intensive two-month training program supervised by accredited World Karate Federation coaches, with emphasis placed on tactical sharpness, physical conditioning, discipline, and technical precision.

Building on a Strong Foundation from Ethiopia

Team Kenya enters the competition brimming with confidence following a sensational outing at the previous Region East Championship in Ethiopia, where the country finished second overall behind the hosts after collecting an impressive 20 medals, 10 gold, nine silver, and one bronze.

That performance has become a key reference point inside camp, with the captain’s reaction aligning with the federation’s belief that home advantage, combined with improved preparation, could push the team even further this time round.

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Advocate Mercy Wamboi will take time out of litigation to represent Kenya in the Karate championships, adding both experience and visibility to the squad. She urged the country to back the team up.

“The perception out there is that Karate is for men. That is just the perception; the reality is that there are more ladies in camp than men. And we are not just there to make up the numbers; we are thriving. The championships will reveal this truth to most people, so come out and cheer team Kenya,” Wamboi said

Officials Highlight National Support and Pressure to Deliver

Speaking ahead of the championship, Kenya Karate Federation president Eng. Richard Binga praised the support extended toward the event.

“The Kenya Karate Federation expresses its sincere appreciation to the Government of Kenya for its invaluable support towards the hosting of this championship and for the continued investment in the development and promotion of sports in the country,” he said.

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He further thanked sponsors, partners, security agencies, medical personnel, volunteers, and the wider karate fraternity for their role in ensuring the successful organisation of the landmark tournament.

The championship forms a crucial stepping stone for Kenya ahead of two major global assignments later this year, the African Karate Championship in Algeria in September and the Commonwealth Karate Games in Scotland in October.