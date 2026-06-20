Tyson Otieno Wins Big at AFC Leopards Awards Gala After Fine Season at the Den

AFC Leopards playmaker Tyson Otieno won two awards, including the Most Valuable Player, during the club’s gala on Friday.

Tyson Otieno was crowned AFC Leopards Player of the Year in the 2025-26 season following his great debut season at the club.

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Leopards conducted their awards gala on Friday with a number of players walking away with accolades and Otieno took home the big one after driving Ingwe from midtable to second place in the FKF Premier League.

Ingwe finished five points behind title winners Gor Mahia but had sustained a big fight before they met their waterloo in their penultimate match of the season.

It was a season worth celebrating and from the gala, Otieno was crowned the Most Valuable Player thanks to his playmaking skills that created several chances for his teammates. His award came with a cash prize of Ksh100,000.

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Otieno joined Ingwe after leaving Kenya Police and was one of the bright spots for the club as coach Fred Ambani sustained a formidable title challenge.

Who Else Was Feted by Ingwe?

Another player who had a great season was Kelly Madada, who was crowned Young Player of the Season, as he continues to excel. Madada came up trumps with key goals that secured vital wins for Ingwe in the just-concluded season.

Exciting winger James Kinyanjui, who formed a great partnership with Otieno, was also awarded, being crowned Forward of the Season, while Ugandan striker Samuel Ssenyonjo claimed the Golden Boot Award.

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Humphrey Katasi edged out James Ssetuba as he clamed the Golden Glove while the impressive Samuel Semo was crowned Defender of the Year. Brian Ojok was named the Most Disciplined Player while Tyson Otieno won another award, bagging the Midfielder of the Season gong alongside Musa Oundo.

Evamia Nyakha was crowned the Women’s team MVP while Ashim Munyendo clinched the same award from the youth team.

AFC Leopards Awards Gala Winners

• Most Valuable Player (MVP): Tyson Otieno

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• Youth Team MVP: Ashim Munyendo

• Women’s Team MVP: Evamia Nyakha

• Young Player of the Season: Kelly Madada

• Most Disciplined Player: Brian Ojok

• Defender of the Year: Samuel Semo

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• Midfielder of the Season: Musa Oundo & Tyson Otieno

• Forward of the Season: James Kinyanjui

• Golden Glove: Humphrey Katasi