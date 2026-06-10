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AFC Leopards Record Increased Revenue as Profits Surge in 2025 Financial Year

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 17:37 - 10 June 2026
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AFC Leopards chairman Boniface Ambani (right) and head coach Fred Ambani. Photo: AFC Leopards
The FKF Premier League runners-up benefited from prudent management of resources as their revenue streams multiplied, seeing them post more profits.
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AFC Leopards had a stronger financial performance for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, as detailed in its latest annual report.

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The club recorded a surplus, indicating improved financial management despite a challenging economic climate for football.

According to Pepeta, Ingwe’s total income saw a slight increase, rising to Ksh145.23 million from Ksh143.55 million in 2024. This modest growth highlights a continued reliance on traditional revenue sources like sponsorships, gate collections and commercial ventures.

On the expenditure side, Leopards demonstrated better cost control, with total expenses decreasing to Ksh129.01 million from Ksh139.42 million the previous year. This was largely driven by a reduction in administrative expenses, which fell from Ksh87.96 million to Ksh79.62 million, suggesting tighter control over overheads.

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However, direct costs associated with football operations rose significantly to Ksh29.29 million, up from Ksh19.17 million in 2024. In contrast, other direct costs saw a substantial drop to Ksh18.61 million from Ksh31.11 million, pointing to some restructuring within the club's operational framework.

AFC Leopards’ Profits Quadruple

The most significant outcome was the club's surplus before tax, which surged to Ksh16.23 million. This marks a substantial improvement from the Ksh4.13 million surplus reported in 2024. With no taxation provisions recorded, the surplus after tax remained at Ksh16.23 million.

This positive financial result signals enhanced operational efficiency and fiscal discipline under the leadership of chairman Boniface Ambani.

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The improved financial numbers also mirrored what was witnessed on the pitch as Ingwe mounted a serious tittle challenge in the FKF Premier League, pushing Gor Mahia until the final two matches of the season before they lost out to finish five points behind K’Ogalo.

As Leopards aim to build on their second-place finish in the 2026-27 season and challenge Gor Mahia for the league title, the club will focus on expanding its revenue streams while maintaining strict cost management to ensure long-term sustainability.

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