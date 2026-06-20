Matheus Cunha at the Double as Tiny Haiti Feel Full Force of Mighty Brazil

Haiti became the first team to get eliminated from the 2026 World Cup following a 3-0 thrashing by Brazil thanks to a brace from Man United forward Matheus Cunha.

Matheus Cunha found the net twice as Brazil secured a comfortable 3-0 win against Haiti, a result that sends the five-time world champions to the top of Group C at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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After a frustrating 1-1 draw with Morocco in their opening match, Carlo Ancelotti’s squad faced mounting pressure to deliver. A win was essential against a Haitian side already reeling from a loss to Scotland, and Brazil responded with a commanding performance.

The Seleçao controlled the game from the start, and their persistence paid off in the 23rd minute. The Manchester United forward opened his tournament account with a stroke of luck when a defensive clearance deflected off him and into the goal. The fortunate opener was a just reward for Brazil's early dominance.

Just 13 minutes later, Cunha struck again, this time with a clinical finish. Vinicius Junior delivered a perfectly weighted through ball that sliced through the Haitian backline, and Cunha capitalised by firing a powerful shot past goalkeeper Johny Placide to make it 2-0.

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Vinicius, a constant threat in the first half, got his own name on the scoresheet just before the interval. The Real Madrid winger latched onto an excellent long pass from Lucas Paqueta and coolly slotted the ball home, giving Brazil an insurmountable 3-0 lead at halftime.

Subdued Second Half from Brazil

With the match effectively decided, the second half was a more subdued affair. Haiti displayed resilience and tried to create chances, but Brazil’s defence, marshalled by goalkeeper Alisson, remained untroubled and saw out the game with professional ease.

Ancelotti's tactical adjustments from the first game proved decisive. He made two changes, bringing in Cunha and Danilo, and the striker's man-of-the-match performance fully vindicated the coach's faith.

The win moves Brazil into first place in Group C, tied on four points with Morocco, but ahead on goal difference. Scotland sits in third with three points, while Haiti's second consecutive loss means they are the first team to be eliminated from the World Cup.

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The burgeoning partnership between Cunha and Vinícius was a major positive for Brazil. The duo linked up effectively, with Vinicius involved in all three goals, scoring one and assisting another.