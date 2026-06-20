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Ismael Saibari Scores Second World Cup Goal as Morocco Edge Scotland to Stay Level with Brazil

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 07:54 - 20 June 2026
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Ismael Saibari scored the only goal as Morocco beat Scotland. Image: Imago
Ismael Saibari edged Morocco closer to the World Cup knockout round after his early strike gave the Atlas Lions their first win at the 2026 tournament.
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Ismael Saibari made an immediate impact in his second World Cup appearance, scoring just 72 seconds into the match to give Morocco a vital 1-0 victory against Scotland on Saturday morning at Gillette Stadium.

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The win keeps the Atlas Lions' hopes alive for advancing to the knockout stage for the second consecutive tournament. Saibari, who also scored in Morocco's opening match, found the net with a stunning early strike that proved to be the decider.

"We wanted three points and we got them," stated Morocco coach Mohamed Ouahbi after the hard-fought contest.

Morocco's quick, decisive ball movement caught the Scottish defence off guard from the opening whistle. Brahim Diaz lofted a perfectly weighted pass over the top to Saibari, who had slipped behind two defenders. The 25-year-old forward controlled the ball before unleashing a powerful shot into the top left corner, leaving Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn with no chance.

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The North African side, which made a historic run to the semifinals in Qatar, now has four points in Group C following a 1-1 draw with Brazil in their first game. Scotland, meanwhile, remains on three points after their opening 1-0 win against Haiti, as their quest to escape the group stage for the first time continues.

Scotland Pick Positives from Defeat

Despite controlling possession for stretches, Scotland struggled to create clear-cut opportunities against a disciplined Moroccan defence, being outshot 12-6. Nevertheless, Scotland manager Steve Clarke remained positive about his team's performance.

"We gave them a game," Clarke said. "We’re sure we can compete at this level."

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Morocco nearly doubled their lead in the 52nd minute when Bilal El Khannouss connected with an Achraf Hakimi corner, but his header was parried away by Gunn. Scotland's best chance came in first-half stoppage time when an Andy Robertson cross narrowly evaded John McGinn at the far post.

As Scotland pushed for an equaliser late in the game, Morocco found space on the counter-attack but failed to convert a pair of chances to seal the win.

"I thought the performance didn’t match the result, if I’m honest," said Scotland midfielder Lewis Ferguson. "We took the game to them. So there are positives from both games that certainly we can take into this last game."

The final Group C matches will take place on Wednesday, with Scotland facing a decisive clash against Brazil in Miami Gardens, Florida. At the same time, Morocco will play Haiti in Atlanta, looking to secure their spot in the next round.

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