Job Ochieng Pays Tribute to the Man Who Helped Make His La Liga Dream a Reality

Job Ochieng Pays Tribute to the Man Who Helped Make His La Liga Dream a Reality

Job Ochieng Pays Tribute to the Man Who Helped Make His La Liga Dream a Reality: 'I Owe Him a Lot'

Job Ochieng pays tribute to the friend whose crucial support helped turn his Kenyan football dream into a La Liga reality.

Harambee Stars winger Job Ochieng has opened up about the sacrifices and crucial support that helped him move from playing football in Kenya to competing at the highest level of Spanish football.

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Fresh off scoring his first La Liga goal and providing two assists in a dramatic 3-2 victory against Elche, the 23-year-old winger reflected on the pivotal moments that transformed his dream of becoming a professional footballer into a reality.

Betting Everything After High School

Growing up in Nairobi, Ochieng developed his skills through local grassroots setups before deciding to dedicate his entire life to football immediately after completing his secondary education.

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Taking a massive gamble on his future, he resolved to pursue an international career despite the immense uncertainty and financial hurdles surrounding youth football in East Africa.

Recalling the critical decision to commit fully to the sport in 2019, Ochieng detailed the determination required to take that initial step.

"I finished high school in Kenya in 2019 when I was 16. I decided then that I wanted to focus on football and try to become a professional. I had to bet everything on it. It was a difficult step, but I was given the opportunity to come to Spain after the COVID pandemic, and I couldn't pass it up," he said.

Job Ochieng: The Chance Encounter and the Flight to the Canary Islands

Opportunity knocked through a connection with a local coach in Kenya who recognized Ochieng's speed, dribbling ability, and physical power. The coach urged him to pack his bags and seize a chance to train in Spain.

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Trusting in his ability and faith, Ochieng boarded a flight to the Canary Islands, landing at CD Maspalomas in Gran Canaria to begin his European trial process.

"I met a coach in Kenya, and he told me to pack my bags for Spain, that I had a chance to play football, and that with luck and God's will, I would become a professional. So I got on a plane and went to the Canary Islands," he added.

Job Ochieng: Gratitude for the Friend Who Made It Possible

For Job Ochieng, the path from Nairobi to Spain was made possible by a close friend back home named Ravi, who stepped in to offer crucial financial and logistical assistance when the young forward needed it most.

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Expressing his deep gratitude for the support that altered the course of his life, Ochieng paid tribute to his friend's belief in his talent.

"A friend of mine in Kenya named Ravi helped me come to Spain. I owe him a lot because he's the person who made it possible for me to leave my country to pursue my dream of being a footballer," he said.

Rising Through the Ranks at Real Sociedad

Job Ochieng’s journey in Spain was far from smooth sailing. After navigating initial setbacks, he earned a trial at Real Sociedad in 2022.

Joining the club’s C-team setup, he overcame early injury struggles before earning a promotion to Real Sociedad B (Sanse), where he established himself as a dynamic attacking threat.

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His steady progression through the Zubieta academy structure culminated in his senior first-team debut and contract extension through 2028.