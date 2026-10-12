Tusker Coach Disagrees with Benni McCarthy Over ‘Impossible’ AFCON Claim - ‘Bring Enthusiasm and Mentality’

The French coach has fired back at the Harambee Stars boss after he made it clear that he cannot win the AFCON with Kenya.

Tusker FC coach Julien Mette has aimed a thinly-veiled dig at Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy following his claim that it is impossible for him to lead Kenya to Africa Cup of Nations glory.

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‎While defending his poor record as Harambee Stars coach after three match winless run in the just-concluded international break, McCarthy was categorical that those criticising him were living in ‘dream land’ as Kenya is still far away from challenging for top honours on the continent.

‎"Kenya doesn't have a long history in African football, where they've done well in previous AFCONs. But now we have a new generation of players, young players. Many of them play their football in Europe," McCarthy said after his team's goalless draw with Rwanda.

‎“So the team, the national team, is slowly but surely getting much better to a good level, and even if you were to pay me millions and millions of dollars to win AFCON, I don't think Kenya has the resources and the team strong enough to compete with Morocco, Egypt, Cote d'Ivoire, Senegal. Those are powerhouses."

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‎Those comments were not received well by a section of fans and pundits in Kenya and among those who believe McCarthy was wrong is the Tusker coach, who feels the South African tactician should be inspiring confidence in his players and not casting doubts in their minds.

Tusker Coach Disagrees with McCarthy

‎"You are in a competition to win it," Mette told the media after his team opened the FKF Premier League season with a 2-0 win over Ulinzi Stars on Sunday.

‎"Even tomorrow if Kenya plays the World Cup, you have to think that you can win it and tomorrow if Tusker plays the Champions League, you have to think that you can win it because that is the beauty of football."

‎The 44-year-old French coach feels players need to listen to messages that inspire them to give their best for the fans who sacrifice their time and resources to support them.

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‎"We are here to entertain people, that is the basis. Before being coaches or players, we are football fans first and we support a team and good football so now as coaches and players, we have to bring enthusiasm and mentality," he added.

‎"Regarding the past weeks in Kenya, I think the Kenyan fans are a little disappointed because of many reasons and now it is time for good football."

Mette Riding High with the Brewers

‎McCarthy's team endured a frustrating run as they could only draw 1-1 with Eritrea at home before losing 1-0 away to Guinea in 2027 AFCON qualifiers after which they fired blanks against Rwanda in a friendly match in Kigali.

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‎This has cast doubt on whether Kenya would rise to the occasion at home during AFCON next year with McCarthy's suitability for the role now being questioned.

‎Meanwhile, Mette has overseen a great spell of results for Tusker in recent months as his team beat Kenya Police to secure the FKF Cup in June and seal a ticket to the CAF Confederation Cup.