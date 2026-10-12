Philemon Kiriago Retains WMRA World Cup Title as Ruth Gitonga Claims Women's Crown

Kenya’s Philemon Kiriago and Ruth Gitonga headline a memorable 2026 WMRA World Cup season after impressive campaigns on the mountain running circuit.

Kenya’s Philemon Kiriago capped a stellar season at the Défi des Couleurs in Quebec, storming to victory in Sunday’s classic race to retain his overall World Mountain Running Association (WMRA) World Cup title.

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Meanwhile, Germany’s Nina Engelhard put on a mountain running masterclass, claiming both the uphill and classic events across an unforgettable weekend at Mont-Sainte-Anne.

Philemon Kiriago Wins Défi des Couleurs to Retain WMRA World Cup Title

Kiriago set a relentless tempo from the gun in the roughly 16km up-and-down classic event. Breaking away on the opening gradients, the Kenyan built a 22-second cushion over American challenger Mason Coppi at the initial summit.

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Despite a spirited push from Coppi on the final four-kilometre technical descent, Kiriago kept his composure to cross the line in 1:11:24, securing the win by 19 seconds.

Canada’s Remi Leroux rounded out the podium on home soil in 1:13:21, while Mexico’s Brayan Rodriguez (1:15:02) held off Adam Sjolund of the USA by four seconds for fourth place.

The triumph lifted Kiriago to 396 points in the overall series standings, comfortably sealing his second straight World Cup championship ahead of compatriots Richard Atuya (290) and Michael Saoli (223).

Nina Engelhard Dominates Women’s Classic Race as Njeru Battles for Second

In the women's event, reigning world champion Nina Engelhard proved untouchable. Breaking clear on the opening ascent, the German mountain runner stretched her lead to over a minute by the first peak.

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Behind her, a fierce duel unfolded as France’s Nelie Clement surged past Kenya’s Joyce Muthoni Njeru on the second climb.

Njeru mounted a blistering counter-attack on the closing descent with three kilometres remaining to reclaim second place.

Engelhard cruised across the finish line uncontested in 1:20:34, finishing more than three minutes ahead of Njeru (1:23:45).

Clement claimed third just six seconds later in 1:23:51, with Italy’s Arianna Dentis (1:27:09) and the USA’s Erin Moyer (1:27:11) completing the top five.

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Ruth Gitonga Retains Overall World Cup Title on Countback

Njeru’s late surge for second had massive implications for the season standings. With overall leader Ruth Gitonga sidelined due to travel visa complications, Njeru tied her fellow Kenyan at 384 points.

However, the overall World Cup title went to Gitonga on countback courtesy of a greater number of race victories throughout the campaign. Great Britain’s Kirsty Skye Dickson claimed third overall with 264 points.

Gitonga also took top honours in the women’s classic discipline with 150 points, trailed by Njeru (92) and Dentis (84).

Kenya's Saoli earned the men’s classic category title on 100 points, followed by Ephantus Njeri and Atuya, who shared second on 92.

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The weekend kicked off on Saturday with the gruelling uphill event, climbing over three kilometres up the ski trails of Mont-Sainte-Anne from Jean Larose Falls.

Engelhard set the tone for her double-gold weekend with an emphatic performance, breaking away before the two-kilometre mark to take the win in 31:43.

Dickson crossed the line 1:49 later in 33:32 to take second, with Moyer clinching third in 33:44 ahead of Clement and Switzerland’s Celine Aebi.

The men’s vertical battle delivered an upset as the USA’s Meikal Beaudoin Rousseau outpaced a stacked lead pack.

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After a bunched group navigated the flatter opening section, Leroux and Kiriago traded blows on the steeps before Beaudoin Rousseau unleashed a decisive kick near the summit, winning in 28:55.

Leroux took second in 29:04, Cameron Smith claimed third in 29:12, while Kiriago, Italy’s Andrea Elia, and Britain’s Edward Hobbs rounded out the top six.

Atuya and Njeru Claim Uphill Discipline Titles

The uphill discipline titles went to Atuya (142 points) in the men's category, ahead of Kiriago (110) and Patrick Kipngeno (100), and Njeru (134 points) in the women's division, with Dickson (126) and Gitonga (110) in second and third.