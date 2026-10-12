FKF Boss Backs Benni McCarthy Amid Challenging Spell for Harambee Stars Coach

The federation president has not lost faith in the South African tactician who has expressed disappointment in a number of issues and failed to post positive results.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Hussein Mohammed still has faith in the Harambee Stars technical bench headed by Benni McCarthy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

McCarthy recently opened up about the frustrations he has been facing as Kenya coach while results have also not gone his way.

The Harambee Stars coach revealed last month that he has been working without a work permit, 18 months into the job, while he was critical of FKF for not addressing a number of issues, including pushing for payment of players’ dues on time.

McCarthy’s team has also struggled on the pitch, failing to beat Eritrea, to draw 1-1, before losing 1-0 to Guinea in 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and they followed it up with a draw against Rwanda.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I have heard the issues that have arisen over time but you have got to trust in your team,” Mohammed told CGTN Africa when asked if he still believed in the South African coach.

Benni McCarthy Backed to Succeed

“You have got to trust in your team that they would be able to deliver and for us, we believe in empowering whoever is under the federation in whatever capacity to be able to perform at their optimal and to me this is critical that you give and support.

“So for the areas that have not gone right, we have to step back and say what didn’t we get right and why didn’t we get it right, and then fix it going forward,” he added.

Responding to claims that the federation has slept on the job by letting the coach work so long without the right papers, the FKF boss distanced his team from blame.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The federation does not issue work permits,” he stated. “That is under the preserve of the government but all the applications have been done and it is a process.”