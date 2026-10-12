Millions Amos Kipruto, Sharon Lokedi and Brigid Kosgei Will Earn After Conquering Chicago Marathon

The Kenyan stars are assured a big prize money following their heroics at the Chicago Marathon on Sunday.

Kenya’s Amos Kipruto walked away with the biggest prize at the Chicago Marathon following his victory in the men’s race.

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Kipruto delivered a masterclass in distance running on Sunday, storming to a remarkable personal best of 2:01:09 to claim the men’s crown at the 2026 Chicago Marathon.

In the women’s division, Ethiopia’s Hawi Feysa produced a dominant display to take victory in 2:13:33, leading home Kenyan stars Sharon Lokedi and Brigid Kosgei on the podium.

Following his win, Kipruto will take home nearly Ksh13 million for his efforts. The Chicago Marathon has a $100,000 (Ksh12.9 million) prize money for winners in both men and women while $75,000 (Ksh9.7 million) goes to the second placed runner. Meanwhile, $50,000 (Ksh6.5 million) is the prize money for third place.

It means while Kipruto took home the biggest prize, Lokedi and Kosgei, pocketed Ksh9.7 million and Ksh6.5 million respectively. Kosgei has previously tasted glory in Chicago when she won the race in 2019 and broke the world record.

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The men’s contest got underway at a scorching pace through the streets of the Windy City. A tight six-man East African lead group—spearheaded early by former London Marathon winner Kipruto and Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo—set a blistering tempo, leaving the broader chasing field led by American Vincent Mauri several minutes adrift by the opening stages.

How the Races Unfolded

Kiplimo and Kipruto traded turns at the front through the 10km mark, flanked by Kenyan Daniel Mateiko and Ethiopia’s Milkesa Mengesha. The elite front-runners cruised through the halfway point virtually side by side, projecting world-class sub-2:01 split times as the tactical battle intensified.

As the pack approached the 25km and 30km markers, Kipruto and Kiplimo dialed up the pressure, stringing out the lead pack and forcing rivals like Boki Diriba to lose ground. Mateiko battled bravely behind them in third, but the race soon transformed into a straight shootout between Kipruto and Kiplimo.

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The defining moment arrived at the 35km mark. Kipruto unleashed a fierce acceleration, dropping Kiplimo and establishing an unanswered 21-second advantage. Maintaining his relentless rhythm through 40km, the Kenyan powered down the home stretch to seal the victory in 2:01:09. Ethiopia’s Tadese Bikila produced a strong late surge to capture second place in 2:02:56, while Milkesa Mengesha crossed in 2:03:46 to round out the men's podium.

The elite women’s race unfolded as a fierce duel between Ethiopia's Feysa and a formidable Kenyan contingent. Right from the gun, Feysa established herself at the front alongside former world record holder Kosgei and Joan Chepkosgei Kilimo, with Lokedi, Brillian Kipkoech, and Loice Chemnung nestled close behind.

By the 10km split, Feysa and Kosgei began to turn the screw, carving out a slight gap over their pursuers. The demanding pace took an early toll on several contenders, including Sutume Asefa Kebede, who drifted off the lead pack.