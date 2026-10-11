Shujaa Make History at Safari 7s as Kenya Lionesses Deliver Another Huge Statement

Shujaa and the Kenya Lionesses delivered memorable performances at the Safari 7s as Kenya celebrated a remarkable double triumph on home soil.

Kenya’s senior national rugby sevens team, Shujaa, etched their name into the history books on Sunday, October 11, by capturing an unprecedented fifth successive Safari 7s title.

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The defending champions produced a resolute performance at the Nyayo National Stadium, subduing a spirited challenge from their developmental compatriots, the Kenya Morans, to claim a 24–5 victory in the cup final.

The triumph caps an extraordinary era of dominance, extending Shujaa's winning streak across the 2021, 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026 editions of the tournament.

Meanwhile, defending champions Shujaa kept their quest for a fifth consecutive Safari Sevens title alive after thrashing the French Renegades 36-0 in a dominant semi-final performance.

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Their victory ensured they would take on the Kenya Morans in an all-Kenyan final. The Morans secured their spot in the title decider with an impressive 31-10 victory over the previously unbeaten Shogun, driven by a brace from co-captain Clinton Amukwachi.

The victory marked Morans' first appearance in the Safari Sevens final since their championship-winning run in 2019.

Safari 7s Women’s Results: Kenya Lionesses Crowned Champions

Both the Kenya Lionesses and the Uganda Lady Cranes enjoyed dominant runs at the Safari 7s, keeping their unbeaten streaks intact during the group matches.

The Lionesses demonstrated remarkable composure to edge out Tunisia 19-17, while Uganda comfortably dispatched the Junior Lionesses 24-7 to stay perfect.

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These impressive performances saw both East African giants march convincingly through the tournament and set up a highly anticipated final.

Facing off for the ultimate prize, the two sides delivered an intense, physical contest on the big stage. However, it was the Kenya Lionesses who proved unstoppable, showcasing clinical execution to outclass their regional rivals.

With a commanding 22-5 victory over Uganda in the final, the Lionesses capped off a brilliant tournament run to be crowned Safari 7s champions.

Safari 7s Men – Sunday Fixtures & Results

Final standings matches

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• Cup Final: Shujaa 24-5 Kenya Morans

• 3rd Place Play-off: French Renegades 17-15 Shogun

• 5th Place Final: Zimbabwe 19-17 SportPesa Fast Forwards

• 9th Place Final: South California Nomads 17–15 Gel Squad (FT)

Cup Semi-finals

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• Shogun 10–31 Kenya Morans (FT)

• Kenya Shujaa 36–0 French Renegades (FT)

5th Place Semi-finals

• Wellington Jaguars 7–28 SportPesa Fast Forwards (FT)

• Wonder 7s 12–17 Zimbabwe (FT)

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9th Place Semi-finals

• Gel Squad 29–28 Uganda (FT)

• Scotland 14–22 South California Nomads (FT)

Cup Quarter-finals

• Kenya Shujaa 54–5 Wonder 7s (FT)

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• Kenya Morans 38–15 SportPesa Fast Forwards (FT)

• Shogun 41–5 Wellington Jaguars (FT)