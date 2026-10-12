Amos Kipruto Reveals Bold Mindset Behind Ending Chicago Marathon Near-Misses: 'Win or Die'

Newly crowned Chicago Marathon champion has revealed the unyielding mindset that drove him to banish years of near-misses and secure a sensational 2:01:09 victory.

Kenyan distance runner Amos Kipruto clocked a personal best time of 2:01:09 to produce a masterclass performance, winning the 2026 Chicago Marathon against a fierce field of world-class contenders.

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After steadily climbing the podium in the Windy City in recent editions, Kipruto finally reached the pinnacle of the World Marathon Major.

His relentless drive and perfected preparation paid off in spectacular fashion as he executed his race plan to perfection along the fast, flat streets of Chicago.

Amos Kipruto’s Inexorable Ascent to the Top

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Amos Kipruto’s triumph was the culmination of a three-year progression in Chicago. After taking third place in 2024 and finishing as the runner-up in 2025, he arrived at the 2026 edition with a singular, uncompromising target.

Reflecting on his journey and the mindset required to break through on the world stage, Kipruto emphasised the determination that fueled his training block and race execution.

"Today's race was really good for me because I said, let me run because I've been here for three years now. I came here in 2024. I came in third. 2025, I became position two,” Amos Kipruto said after the race.

“And now, in 2026, it was either win or die for me, because I was here to fight for the podium. I mean, everybody saw that trend. You were going higher and higher and higher."

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Mindset and Preparation: Setting Sights Beyond Personal Limits

Building on a strong block of endurance work developed earlier in the year, Amos Kipruto credited his structured training and focused mental state for giving him the edge against an elite line-up of international competitors.

"I think the preparation for me toward the Chicago Marathon 2026 was perfect for me. Even I improved a lot in training for the previous London Marathon. I said, let's go to Chicago and let's be what we'll be,” Amos Kipruto said.

“You know, everything is all about the mindset. Yeah. I know it was not really; it was a tough field, but I set my mind, and I said, let's go. It was my plan to beat my personal best, which I ran in London last April. That was my target."

Entering the race with a clear plan to challenge his previous personal benchmark, Kipruto handled the fast pace before making a decisive surge to pull clear of his rivals and cross the finish line in a brilliant time of 2:01:09.

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Chasing Pack: Ethiopian Challenge and Kiplimo's Solid Run

Kipruto's dominant performance saw him cross the line comfortably clear of the chasing pack, where Ethiopia's Tadese Bikila secured second place in 2:02:56, finishing a minute and 47 seconds behind the winner.

He was joined on the podium by fellow Ethiopian Milkesa Mengesha, who clinched third position after stopping the clock at 2:03:46.