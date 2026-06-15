Amad Diallo of Ivory Coast (L) and Yasin Ayari of Sweden celebrate after scoring for their nations at the 2026 World Cup. Image: Imago

Amad Diallo of Ivory Coast (L) and Yasin Ayari of Sweden celebrate after scoring for their nations at the 2026 World Cup. Image: Imago

2026 World Cup: Amad Diallo Seals 90th-Minute Winner for Ivory Coast as Sweden Put Tunisia to the Sword

African sides Ivory Coast and Tunisia had contrasting fortunes in their World Cup openers with the former starting with a win while the latter suffered a crushing loss.

Ivory Coast became the first African nation to win a match at the ongoing 2026 World Cup when they beat Ecuador 1-0 on Monday morning.

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Manchester United winger Amad Diallo came off the bench to score for the Ivorians, slotting home a low shot following a swift counter-attacking move.

Diallo was a surprise absentee from Emerse Fae's starting line-up but channeled any frustration in the best way possible after replacing Bazoumana Toure 10 minutes into the second half as he side-footed the winner smartly beyond Hernan Galindez after a lung-busting run down from Wilfried Singo down the right flank.

The win ended Ecuador’s 19-game unbeaten streak while the Ivorians can now look forward to matches against Germany and Curacao in confident fashion.

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Sweden Pick Apart Hapless Tunisia

Meanwhile, Tunisia paid dearly for their mistakes as Sweden handed them a 5-1 defeat with star forwards Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres making the difference.

Tunisia, who had not conceded a goal in their World Cup qualifiers, had it rough against Graham Potter’s well-drilled side.

Two goals from Yasin Ayari, both scored from distance, in between strikes from Isak, Gyokeres and Mattias Svanberg did the job for the Scandinavians.

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Ayari, whose father is Tunisian, opened the floodgates after seven minutes when he picked his spot with the keeper stranded and three defenders on the line and it was not until the 30th minute that Isak made it 2-0.

Tunisia pulled one back just before the break when Hannibal Mejbri swung the ball deep into the box and found Omar Rekik unmarked. His close-range header flew past the keeper into the bottom left corner.

Defensive Mistakes Cost Carthage Eagles

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However, after the break, a terrible mistake led to Sweden’s third when captain Ellyes Skhiri was pressed into an error by Isak and he lost possession, allowing Gyokeres to pick up the ball before slotting it into the back of the net to make it 3-1.

Svanberg would make instant impact when he came on and scored within 16 seconds of his entry as he pounced on a loose ball inside the box and beat the goalkeeper with a shot into the bottom left corner.

Ayari completed his brace deep in stoppage time when he received a great pass from his teammate and struck a very powerful shot towards goal that went inside of the right post to complete the rout.