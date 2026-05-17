Timothy Ouma: Harambee Stars Midfielder Wins Polish League Title with Lech Poznań

Timothy Ouma won the Polish Ekstraklasa title with Lech Poznań after the club sealed the 2025/26 championship with a 3-1 victory over Radomiak Radom.

Harambee Stars defensive midfielder Timothy Ouma has celebrated a significant career milestone, helping his club Lech Poznań clinch the 2025/26 Polish Ekstraklasa title.

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The championship was sealed with a hard-fought 3-1 away victory against Radomiak Radom on Saturday night. The win confirmed Lech Poznań as champions with one game remaining, marking the first time in 33 years that the club has won back-to-back league titles.

For Timothy Ouma, this triumph is a major achievement as he continues to build his reputation in European football.

Radomiak Radom vs Lech Poznan: Match Report

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Lech entered the match knowing a victory would secure the league crown, but they faced an early setback when Jan Grzesik gave Radomiak the lead.

The home side was energised by an emotional atmosphere, celebrating the final career match of their captain, Leandro, who has been with the club for 14 years.

In a touching moment, Leandro left the pitch in tears in the ninth minute to a guard of honour from both teams and a stadium-wide ovation from the fans.

Despite the early deficit and charged environment, Lech Poznań quickly found their footing. Honduran winger Luis Palma set up striker Mikael Ishak for the equaliser before scoring himself shortly after to put the visitors ahead.

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Demonstrating the form that has made them the top team in Poland, Lech extended their lead in the second half when Ishak scored his second goal of the night, making it 3-1 and sealing the victory.

The final whistle sparked jubilant celebrations among the Lech players, staff, and travelling fans, who celebrated their historic league triumph on the pitch.

Lech Poznan Coach Speaks: This is Something Big For Us

After the match, Lech head coach John van den Brom highlighted the historical significance of the achievement.

"I would focus on the great achievement of winning a second title in a row. I know it’s something big because the last time Lech achieved it was 33 years ago," the Dutch manager said.

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"I’m glad we managed to settle it now, and we don’t have to wait until the last round like we did last year."

Van den Brom also credited his team's depth as a key factor in a long season that included both domestic and European competitions.

"We acquired several new players, and when the injured players returned to the squad, we had a very strong squad. That was really important," he added.

Radomiak coach Bruno Baltazar graciously conceded defeat, acknowledging Lech's season-long performance. "I think that, considering the entire season, Lech fully deserved this title," Baltazar stated.

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